Astronomer CEO memes? Privateer Rum? What is America Googling amid Andy Byron and Kristin Cabot ‘ColdplayGate’

Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and chief people officer Kristin Cabot's alleged affair, which was exposed on a “kiss camera” at a Coldplay concert, has been a topic of discussion across the US. According to a report by Axios, in the past 24 hours, more than 15 million people read about the scandal. Searches related to the duo, including Astronomer, the workplace of the high-profile executives, have skyrocketed on Google. As per Axios, 15 million people have read about the scandal in the past 24 hours. (File Photo, Facebook/Kristin Cabot)

What is America searching?

According to Google Trends, the top topics that people are searching for include “Astronomer CEO memes,” “Privateer rum,” “Andrew Cabot,” "Astronomer CEO on leave,” “Pete Dejoy,” and “Andy Byron daughter.”

What went down at the Coldplay concert?

During Coldplay’s recent Boston concert, Byron and Cabot were caught sharing an intimate moment on a ‘kiss cam’. Their reactions as the camera zoomed in sparked speculations of cheating. The duo were desperately trying to hide their faces.

Who is Andrew Cabot?

According to a New York Post report, Kristin Cabot is married to Andrew Cabot, the CEO of distillery Privateer Rum. People have also been searching about his company.

The outlet further reported that the couple purchased a house together in Rye, New Hampshire, for $2.2 million. The report additionally reveals that Kristin Cabot served in the trust of the Massachusetts-based distillery headed by her husband.

The outlet earlier reported that Kristin Cabot was married to Kenneth C Thornby, citing Massachusetts court records. Reportedly, the couple filed for divorce in 2018, which was finalised in 2022.

Who is Pete DeJoy?

People started searching for Pete DeJoy after Astronomer broke its silence about the scandal, informing that Byron had been placed on leave and that DeJoy would assume the interim CEO role. He is the co-founder and Chief Product Officer of Astronomer.

"Co-founder and Chief Product Officer Pete DeJoy is currently serving as interim CEO, given that Andy Byron has been placed on leave. We will share more details as appropriate in the coming days."

Andy Byron has a daughter?

Searches for “Marina Byron” boomed after TikTok users brought up claims about the Astronomer CEO's daughter. However, those claims later turned out to be false. Byron has two sons..