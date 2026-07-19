In space and on track: India marks twin milestones under 48 hours with Vikram-1 launch, first hydrogen train

In the span of less than 48 hours, India marked two significant technological milestones—one on the ground and the other in space. While Hyderabad-based Skyroot Aerospace successfully launched Vikram-1, the country's first privately developed orbital launch vehicle, Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off India's first indigenously built hydrogen-powered train, placing the country among a select group of nations using the clean-energy rail technology. India creates history with Vikram-1 launch and Hydrogen Train debut. (@NayabSainiBJP and @skyrootaerospaceofficial )

Together, the two developments reflect India's growing ambitions in commercial space technology and sustainable transportation.

Vikram-1 puts India's private space sector in orbit Hyderabad-based Skyroot Aerospace scripted history on Saturday after successfully launching Vikram-1 under Mission Aagaman from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota.

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The launch marks the first time an Indian private company has developed and launched an orbital rocket. Unlike suborbital vehicles, Vikram-1 is designed to place satellites into stable Earth orbit, supporting applications such as communications, navigation, Earth observation and scientific research.

The mission is also being seen as a key milestone for India's private space industry following reforms introduced under the Indian Space Policy 2023, which opened the country's entire space value chain to private participation.

What makes Vikram-1 different? Standing 24 metres tall, roughly the height of a seven-storey building, Vikram-1 has been designed for rapid and on-demand launch services.

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The rocket can carry up to 350 kg of payload to a 450-km Low Earth Orbit (LEO) at a 60-degree inclination. It features an all-carbon composite structure to reduce weight while improving durability.

Its four-stage configuration combines three solid-fuel stages with a liquid-fuelled orbital adjustment module. Skyroot has also equipped the vehicle with 3D-printed liquid engines, a design intended to reduce manufacturing time and complexity.

India joins select nations with hydrogen-powered train A day before the Vikram-1 launch, Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off India's first indigenously built hydrogen-powered train from Jind.

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With the launch, India joined a small group of countries—including Japan, Germany, the United States and China—that have introduced hydrogen-powered rail transport.

The train consists of 10 coaches, making it among the longest hydrogen-powered passenger trains developed so far. It is powered by a 3,200-horsepower propulsion system, placing it among the world's most powerful hydrogen-powered trainsets currently in operation.