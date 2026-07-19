'We should trust country's youth': Vikram-1 achieves India's first private orbital launch

India became the third country, after the US and China with private orbital launch capability on Saturday, as Skyroot Aerospace’s Vikram-1 rocket completed its maiden flight from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre at Sriharikota, opening the door to commercial spaceflights from Indian soil. Vikram-1, India's first private orbital rocket launch, lifts off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre, in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh (@skyrootaerospaceofficial via PTI)

The rocket, developed by a 400-strong team as part of Mission Aagaman, lifted off at 12.05pm and injected four technology demonstration payloads into a 450km, 60-degree orbit within 20 minutes. The seven-storey, multi-stage vehicle is designed to carry satellites of up to 350kg to low-earth orbit, built with an all-carbon composite structure and in-house propulsion — including 3D-printed engines and high-thrust solid-fuel boosters.

Also read: India's first private orbital launch successful as Vikram-1 lifts off into space | VIDEO

“We have created a global milestone from India,” said CEO and co-founder Pawan Kumar Chandana, who set up the Hyderabad company with Naga Bharath Daka in 2018. It is valued at over USD 1.1 billion. “I thought it wouldn’t be possible. A big shout out to the phenomenal team, whose average age is 28 years,” he added.

Co-founder and COO Daka said Vikram-1 met every mission milestone, validating its propulsion, avionics, and guidance and control systems under real operating conditions, and generated data that will inform future missions.

Also read: Who is Pawan Kumar Chandana, Skyroot CEO behind India’s historic Vikram-1 launch?

Maiden flight meets all mission objectives Minutes before the scheduled 11.30am lift-off, the countdown was put on hold and rescheduled to 12.05pm. “There was a hiccup in the beginning of the automatic launch sequence. It was minor and quickly rectified, restarted and we had an absolutely smooth sail,” said Pawan Goenka, chairman of IN-SPACe, the government agency set up to enable private space players.

The mission, he said, exceeded its aim: “The objective was to only lift off and clear the tower that is about 100mts. But it went to 450kms, released all the satellites, and all the objectives were met.”'

Also read: Vikram-1: All about India's first privately developed orbital rocket saying ‘hello’ to space

From startup to space-tech unicorn Vikram-1 was Skyroot’s second mission, after the suborbital Vikram-S flight of 18 November 2022, the first private rocket to reach space from Indian soil.

Chandana and Daka, IIT alumni and former ISRO scientists, said the company began “when there was no policy, no funding and no talent in the private sector,” crediting government support and calling the launch proof that “India has the talent, the technology and the industrial strength to build launch vehicles that meet the world’s standards.”

PM Modi hails private space milestone Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who had sent a handwritten “Vande Mataram” postcard aboard the rocket, called the Skyroot team afterwards.

Referring to doubts raised when his government opened the space sector to private players, he said: “Many said that this cannot happen... But I moved ahead, and now because of you my decision has been proven right. Now my team will accept that we should trust the youth of the country to do the work — and you have done it.” He later posted on X that the launch was “a defining moment in India’s space journey” that would “encourage countless youngsters to dream bigger.”

Also read: Vikram-1 launch: PM Modi hails success of India's maiden private rocket

India's growing commercial space ambitions The mission matters for a $600 billion global space industry in which India’s $8 billion share is targeted to grow to $44 billion by 2032. India is home to more than 400 space start-ups since the 2020 sector reforms; Skyroot became the country’s first space-tech unicorn in May, after raising $60 million at a $1.1 billion valuation.

Union science and technology minister Jitendra Singh, who attended the launch, called it “a powerful vindication” of the decision to open the space sector to private participation, adding that Vikram-1 carried live experimental payloads rather than the dummy masses many countries fly on debut launches a sign, he said, of growing global confidence in India’s commercial launch capabilities.

Chandana told HT earlier this month that Vikram-1 was “100% designed in India, 100% manufactured in India,” built from scratch with hundreds of systems developed and tested to work together. “Building a rocket is the toughest feat in engineering... that’s why it is called rocket science.”

The four payloads were Solaras S3, from Bengaluru start-up Grahaa Space; Embrace, a debris-clearing robotic arm from Hyderabad’s Cosmoserve Space; Scope, built by Skyroot; and a demonstration from German hardware maker DCUBED.

Also aboard the rocket were miniature gold sculptures of scientists CV Raman, Vikram Sarabhai and APJ Abdul Kalam, and an artwork by Cosmos Diamonds.