FCRA, Vande Mataram bills on govt’s Monsoon session agenda; Oppn to raise Ram Mandir, E20, NEET-UG paper leak issues

The Congress on Thursday said it would make “every effort to maintain the unity and solidarity of all Opposition parties” and strongly oppose Constitution amendment bills related to delimitation and removal of ministers and chief ministers, if taken up during the upcoming Parliament session, while cornering the government over the Ram Mandir donation theft, NEET paper leak and the ethanol blending among other issues. Monsoon Session of the parliament will begin on July 20th. (HT_PRINT)

The party’s attempt to keep the flock together comes amid mounting political challenges and shrinking space due to the recent spate of defection among regional parties.

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“We will be raising critical issues in this session - including the massive theft at the Ram Temple, the fiascos in the NEET and CBSE examinations, the E20 scandal that is destroying cars and bikes all over India, and other pressing concerns of the common Indian citizen,” Congress general secretary KC Venugopal said in a post on X after a strategy meeting of the party’s parliamentary unit on Thursday.

“There is widespread anger among the people. We will continue to be the voice of that anger on the floor of Parliament come 20 July,” Venugopal added.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh told reporters, “We will also make every effort to maintain the unity and solidarity of all Opposition parties.”