Salman Khan reveals this former Indian President inspired his look in Tere Naam

Actor Salman Khan’s haircuts and outfits have been quite the inspiration for his fans through the years. But one look that seems most memorable has to be his long hair parted down the middle in the 2003 film Tere Naam. On The Great Indian Kapil Sharma Show season 3 on Netflix, Salman revealed that this former Indian President was the inspiration for the look. (Also Read: Salman Khan’s bodyguard pushes away Aamir Khan’s son Junaid Khan at Sitaare Zameen Par premiere. Watch) Salman Khan in a still from the 2003 romantic drama, Tere Naam.

Salman Khan reveals inspiration behind Tere Naam look

In Tere Naam, Salman played a jobless rabble rouser called Radhe Mohan who might be a rowdy himself but likes doling out his own form of justice. However, the look was inspired by someone who’s on the opposite end of the spectrum of Radhe – former Indian President APJ Abdul Kalam.

On the first episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show, the actor shared, “Ye jo Tere Naam ka jo look hai, woh actually inspired tha Abdul Kalam saab se aur uss dauran I think Rahul Roy ka bhi same hairstyle tha. I thought ki jo small town hero hota hai na, unke humesha lambe baal hotey hai. The yesteryear heroes all had long hair, toh waha se ye aaya tha. (My hair in Tere Naam is inspired by Abdul Kalam sir, even Rahul Roy had the same hairstyle. I thought a small town hero would have long hair like this. The yesteryear heroes all had long hair, which inspired me).”

The third season of The Great Indian Kapil Show kicked off with Salman as a guest on 21 June.

Recent work

Tere Naam, directed by Satish Kaushik, is a remake of Bala’s 1999 Vikram-starrer Sethu. Bhumika Chawla made her Hindi debut with the film. The film was a moderate success at the box office, with criticism for the way Radhe treats Bhumika’s character, Nirjala, but Salman’s performance is considered one of the best in his career.

After the 2023 film Tiger 3, and cameos in 2024 films Singham Again and Baby John, Salman starred in AR Murugadoss’ Sikandar this year. He will soon star in the Saudi Arabian-Egyptian film 7 Dogs, which also stars Sanjay Dutt. He has yet to announce his upcoming projects.