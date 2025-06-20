Salman Khan’s bodyguard pushes away Aamir Khan’s son Junaid Khan at Sitaare Zameen Par premiere. Watch

Superstar Salman Khan's security detail has been on high alert lately, given the multiple death threats he has been receiving. Recently, Aamir Khan’s son Junaid had to face the ire of his team when he tried to approach the actor. Also read: Salman Khan faces scare at Sitaare Zameen Par premiere, man tries to breach security. Watch The incident unfolded at the glitzy premiere of Aamir's film Sitaare Zameen Par in Mumbai on Thursday,

Junaid pushed by Salman’s team

The incident unfolded at the glitzy premiere of Aamir's film Sitaare Zameen Par in Mumbai on Thursday, where Salman was spotted with a heavy security presence.

Salman had come to the screening to support his friend Aamir, and several images of his outing have surfaced on social media.

A video shows Salman navigating his way at the venue, where he's seen being shielded by his team as he goes through a large crowd. In the same footage, Aamir's son Junaid was spotted attempting to reach out to Salman, trying to get close to him amidst the tight security.

However, Junaid's attempt was thwarted as Salman's security team pushed him aside to ensure a safe distance from the actor. Junaid tried to reason with the bodyguard, attempting to get through to him, but Salman's security team remained firm, blocking his access to the actor.

Meanwhile, Salman, who was last seen in Sikandar, appeared oblivious to the commotion around him, remaining focused on proceeding forward, seemingly unaware of Junaid's attempts to approach him.

Junaid’s film career

Junaid Khan made his debut with direct-to-OTT release Maharaj in 2024, which was received well by the audiences and critics. He followed it up with romantic-comedy Loveyapa, which also starred Khushi Kapoor. However, the film failed to strike a chord with the audience. Directed by Advait Chandan and produced by AGS Entertainment and Phantom Films, the film concluded its theatrical run with a worldwide box office collection of only ₹8.85 crore.

Aamir Khan’s latest film

Aamir is seen in Sitaare Zameen Par, a spiritual sequel to his 2007 hit Taare Zameen Par. The film also stars Genelia D’Souza in the lead role. The film was released on the big screen on June 20.