Salman Khan faces scare at Sitaare Zameen Par premiere, man tries to breach security. Watch

Salman Khan faces scare at Sitaare Zameen Par premiere

On Thursday, Salman attended the premiere of his friend and fellow actor Aamir Khan's film Sitaare Zameen Par in Mumbai. He arrived at the venue with heavy security. Several videos of Salman posing on the red carpet with Aamir Khan and engaging in playful banter with photographers have surfaced online.

However, one video from the premiere, which is gaining significant traction on social media, shows a concerning moment when Salman faced a security threat at the event.

In the video, Salman is seen exiting the venue when a man attempts to approach him and get close to the actor, sparking a security response. Noticing the man getting too close, Salman's bodyguards quickly sprang into action and whisked him away. Meanwhile, Salman tried to keep him calm and looked the other way.

Salman faces threat

Concerns around Salman’s security escalated in 2018 when gangster Lawrence Bishnoi threatened to kill him during a court appearance in Jodhpur over the actor's involvement in the infamous 1998 blackbuck poaching case. Since then, Salman has faced multiple threats.

In April 2024, two shooters, allegedly from the Bishnoi gang, fired gunshots outside his Bandra residence before being arrested. After this, his security was enhanced with bulletproof glass protecting his balcony and CCTV cameras keeping watch on the road outside. Two months later, Navi Mumbai Police claimed to have discovered a plot to kill the actor when he travelled to his farmhouse at Panvel near Mumbai.

Security around the actor was further tightened following the murder of politician Baba Siddiqui, who was known to be a close friend of Salman, in October 2024. Since then, he has faced multiple threats.

About Salman's recent film

Salman was last seen opposite Rashmika Mandanna in Sikandar. Directed by A R Murugadoss, it was released in theatres on March 30. The film is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under his production banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. The film failed to elicit the expected response, earning a below-average ₹177 crore worldwide. The film also stars Kajal Aggarwal, Sathyaraj, Sharman Joshi, Prateik Babbar, Anjini Dhawan, and Jatin Sarna.