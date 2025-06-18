'Dhanda sahi hai? Sikandar se koi farak pada?': Salman Khan asks impersonator if he, too, is suffering after the film

Netflix has shared a new promo for the upcoming, first episode of the third season of their Hindi variety show, The Great Indian Kapil Show. Superstar Salman Khan will be the first guest and the promo shows how, after all, no one can roast Salman better than himself. Salman Khan will be the first guest on the new season of The Great Indian Kapil Show.

In one clip from the show, Salman meets a few impersonators of Bollywood stars on the stage. There is one who's imitating Shah Rukh Khan, another for Ajay Devgn and more. One even dressed up as Salman Khan's Radhe Bhaiyya look from cult hit Tere Naam.

Speaking to his impersonator, Salman asked, “Kaam dhanda accha chalra hai? Sikandar se koi farak to nahi pada (Is everything good at work? Did Sikandar make things worse for you)?”

The impersonator shook his head and flashed a big smile.

About Sikandar

Sikandar was Salman's latest release, and while it did become one of the biggest earners of the year in Bollywood, earning ₹121 crore, it didn't quite meet the expectations set by any Salman Khan action movie. The reviews for the movie were also largely negative.

Sikandar was released on March 30, Eid. It also starred Rashmika Mandanna and was directed by AR Murugadoss.

The film also starred Kajal Aggarwal, Sharman Joshi, Sathyaraj, Jatin Sarna, Sanjay Kapoor, Prateik Smita Patil and Kishore.

In the film, Salman plays Sanjay "Sikandar" Rajkot, a man trying to fix his past after a tragic incident.

About the new season of The Great Indian Kapil Show

Incidentally, Salman was on the show to promote Sikandar itself, which will release on Netflix too. The episode, meanwhile, will be out on June 21.

The new season will also bring back cricket commentator and politician Navjot Singh Sidhu. Also joining him on the show will be Archana Puran Singh, Sunil Grover and Krushna Abhishek.