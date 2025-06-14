Search Search
Saturday, Jun 14, 2025
Salman Khan ‘spits facts’ about divorce and alimony in leaked clip from The Great Indian Kapil Show: 'Aadhe paise leke…'

ByRiya Sharma
Jun 14, 2025 04:38 PM IST

In a leaked clip from The Great Indian Kapil Show, Salman Khan humorously addressed divorce issues, delighting viewers.

Comedian and actor Kapil Sharma is back with his gang for a brand-new season of The Great Indian Kapil Show. This season also marks the return of Navjot Singh Sidhu as a permanent guest on the show. Previously, Sidhu had revealed that Salman Khan would be the first guest of the season, and now, a video clip featuring the actor on the show has surfaced online, creating a buzz among fans. (Also Read: Salman Khan asked, ‘life mein agey kuch karna hain’ to 18-year-old Palak Tiwari, suggested working as an AD)

Salman Khan shares his take on divorces at The Great Indian Kapil Show.
Salman Khan's video leaked from The Great Indian Kapil Show

The video shows Salman wearing his Being Human T-shirt and sharing his views on divorce and alimony. He said, “Pehle log ek dusre ke liye sacrifice karte the, ek tolerance ka factor tha. Ab raat ko ek taang aa jaati hai upar, khaarate liye jaate hain, uske upar divorce ho jaata hai. Chhoti si misunderstanding pe divorce ho jaata hai. Aur phir divorce toh chalo ho gaya, voh aadhe paise bhi leke chali jaati hai (Earlier, people used to make sacrifices for each other—there was a sense of tolerance. Now, if a leg comes over during the night, or someone snores, it leads to a divorce. Even a small misunderstanding ends in divorce. And not just that, after the divorce, she even takes half the money with her).”

Fans cheer for Salman Khan

Salman's statement left not only the audience but also Archana Puran Singh, Kapil, and Sidhu in splits. The clip quickly went viral on social media, with many fans agreeing with what Salman said. One comment read, "He is so clear in his thoughts from the early days of his career, but he never pretends to be an intellectual." Another wrote, "Megastar #SalmanKhan spitting facts. We love you Salman Khan." A third added, "He is telling 100 percent facts."

Apart from Salman Khan, cricketers like Yuzvendra Chahal, Rishabh Pant, Gautam Gambhir, and Abhishek Sharma are also set to grace The Great Indian Kapil Show. Along with Kapil, Archana, and Sidhu, the show also features Sunil Grover, Krushna Abhishek, and Kiku Sharda. It is set to premiere on 21 June on Netflix. This season, fans will also have the opportunity to showcase their talents on stage.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
