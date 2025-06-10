Yuzvendra Chahal, Gautam Gambhir, Rishabh Pant to grace The Great Indian Kapil Show; fans say, ‘this will be iconic’

Comedian and actor Kapil Sharma and his gang are all set to entertain the audience with Season 3 of The Great Indian Kapil Show. Recently, Kapil announced the return of Navjot Singh Sidhu to the show and revealed that Salman Khan will be one of the guests. Now, cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal has also confirmed his appearance. (Also Read: The Great Indian Kapil Show: Salman Khan to be the first guest, confirms Navjot Singh Sidhu in BTS pics) Gautam Gambhir, Yuzvendra Chahal, Rishabh Pant, Abhishek Sharma as guest on The Great Indian Kapil Show.

Cricketers as guest on The Great Indian Kapil Show

On Monday, Chahal took to Instagram and shared pictures posing with Navjot Singh Sidhu and Kapil Sharma from the sets of The Great Indian Kapil Show. One of the pictures also featured Gautam Gambhir, Rishabh Pant, and Abhishek Sharma alongside Chahal and Sidhu. Sharing the photos, he wrote, "@ The Kapil Sharma Show."

Fans were thrilled to see the cricketers appearing as guests on the show. One fan commented, “We see Gautam Gambhir on The Kapil Sharma Show before GTA 5.” Another wrote, “Look at that GG and Yuzi.” A third fan said, “This episode is going to be fun.” Another comment read, “This will be iconic.” Some fans missed Shreyas Iyer and asked, “Sarpanch saab kahan hai? (Where is Sarpanch ji?).”

Earlier, Navjot Singh Sidhu shared some behind-the-scenes photos from the sets featuring Salman Khan and confirmed him as the first guest of the new season. In the pictures, Salman was seen wearing a Being Human T-shirt with faded denims. Sharing the pictures, Sidhu wrote, “With the Great Khan, Sultan of Sultans !!!”

About The Great Indian Kapil Show

The comedy talk show, hosted by Kapil Sharma, also stars Krushna Abhishek, Sunil Grover, Kiku Sharda, and Archana Puran Singh. The first season featured guests like Ranbir Kapoor, Rohit Sharma, Shreyas Iyer, Aamir Khan, and Sunny Deol. The second season welcomed Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar, Saif Ali Khan, Jr NTR, Kareena Kapoor, and Karisma Kapoor. The third season is set to premiere on June 21 on Netflix.