The Great Indian Kapil Show: Salman Khan to be the first guest, confirms Navjot Singh Sidhu in BTS pics

The Great Indian Kapil Show is back with season 3 on Netflix, and the makers are pulling out all the stops to ensure it is a hit with the audience. After the news that Navijot Singh Sindh will make a comeback to the show, new pictures of the behind-the-scenes footage show that none other than Salman Khan will be a guest on the much-awaited season. (Also read: Navjot Singh Sidhu makes khataak entry on The Great Indian Kapil Show; Archana is told ‘mooh pe patti band lo’: Video) Navjot Singh Sidhu shared behind-the-scenes pictures with Salman Khan from the sets of The Great Indian Kapil Show season 3 on Netflix.

Salman Khan to be a part of Netflix show

Politician and cricket commentator Navjot took to his Facebook account and shared pictures from the show's sets. He captioned them, "With the Great Khan, Sultan of Sultans !!!."

In the pictures, Salman is seen wearing his trademark Being Human t-shirt and black faded jeans. He is also seen singing along with Kapil Sharma as the other members of the show—Archana Puran Singh, Sunil Grover, Navjot Singh Sindhu, Krushna Abhishek—enthral the audience.

Navjot returns on The Great Indian Kapil Show

Earlier in the day, Netflix took to its Instagram and shared an interesting video introducing the return of Navjot Singh Sidhu. In the video, Archana almost faints when it is revealed that the OG judge is back. To add to the fun, Kapil even teases Archana that Navjot might not even let her speak anymore. Navjot enters, showcasing his hilarious trademark Shayari, giving a sneak peek into what's in store in season 3.

After his shayari, Navjot said, "Guru, humne milkar yeh aashiyana sajaya hai, Guzra zamana phir se lautke aaya hai! Main yu hi nahi pohuncha hoon yahaan par dobara, Mujhe kheench kar janta ka pyaar laaya hai (Guru, together we have adorned this home, A bygone era has returned once more! I haven’t reached here again just like that — It’s the love of the people that has pulled me back.)"

Returning to bring laughter to your screens along with Kapil are Sunil Grover, Krushna Abhishek, and Kiku Sharda. Season 3 of The Great Indian Kapil Show is set to premiere on 21 June on Netflix.