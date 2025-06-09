Navjot Singh Sidhu makes khataak entry on The Great Indian Kapil Show; Archana is told ‘mooh pe patti band lo’: Video

Archana Puran Singh needs to share her judge's seat with a veteran in the game, politician and cricket commentator, Navjot Singh Sidhu. He will return as a ‘permanent guest’ on The Great Indian Kapil Show, joining lead star Kapil Sharma once again. While this is his first time on the Netflix show, he previously featured prominently on Kapil's first variety show, Comedy Nights With Kapil. Archana Puran Singh is shocked to see Navjot Singh Sidhu join the show.

A new promo for the upcoming season, shared by Netflix, shows Kapil teasing a big surprise for Archana, who replaced Navjot on Kapil's shows after his controversial political remarks led to his ouster. She almost faints on realising that Navjot will be back this time and Kapil warns her that he might not even let her speak anymore. Navjot unleashes a hilarious shayari in his trademark style as they tease new beginnings.

Kapil and Sidhu's comments

Talking about Sidhu paaji’s iconic return, Kapil Sharma shared his excitement saying, "Humne promise kiya tha ki Har funnyvaar badhega Humaara parivaar and (I promised our family will grow) I’m so excited to have Sidhu paaji part of the family along with Archana ji to enjoy all the chutkules, the shayaris and masti. The mahaul is set, so stay tuned because this season jokes aur laughter dono ho gayein hain triple!!!"

Navjot Singh Sidhu, talking about his return to the show shared, “Coming to The Great Indian Kapil Show feels like I’m coming home again. It is a home run for me. We heard the voice of the people, so many fans and well wishers who loved our interactions and wanted to see more. I’m delighted that Netflix has managed to bring this bouquet of beautiful people together and we will bloom this season for audiences worldwide. A smile doesn’t cost you a cent , but it is worth millions of dollars and The Great Indian Kapil show is an instrument of god's goodwill to bring happiness to mankind - honoured to be part of it again.”

After sharing his thoughts, he also added, "Guru, humne milkar yeh aashiyana sajaya hai, Guzra zamana phir se lautke aaya hai! Main yu hi nahi pohuncha hoon yahaan par dobara, Mujhe kheench kar janta ka pyaar laaya hai (Guru, together we have adorned this home, A bygone era has returned once more! I haven’t reached here again just like that — It’s the love of the people that has pulled me back.)"

Who else is part of the show?

Returning to bring the madness along with Kapil Sharma is Sunil Grover, Krushna Abhishek, and Kiku Sharda.

Season 3 of The Great Indian Kapil Show is set to premiere on June 21 on Netflix.