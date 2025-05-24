Kapil Sharma and his gang are back with season 3 of The Great Indian Kapil Show with a twist for fans. Watch

Comedian and actor Kapil Sharma is back with his gang—Sunil Grover, Kiku Sharda, Archana Puran Singh, and Krushna Abhishek—for another season of The Great Indian Kapil Show. The makers of the show have revealed the release date with a hilarious promo, leaving fans excited. (Also Read: Kapil Sharma breaks silence on rumours of depression: It is just a big term for me) Kapil Sharma promises a twist in season 3 of The Great Indian Kapil Show.

The Great Indian Kapil Show release date

The promo shows Kapil Sharma calling his team members one by one. He refers to Archana Puran Singh as “babes”, and when she tells him that she has gone to the bank, Kapil jokes, “There’s no need to take a loan. We are coming back with the third season,” leaving Archana thrilled.

He then, one by one, asks Krushna, Sunil, Kiku, and Archana if they could do something “nonsensical” on the show. To this, Kiku replies, “No. Nowadays, when you try and do something new in comedy, you have to run. And you know I can’t run away.” Kapil then rejects Krushna’s suggestion of dancing on the show. Sunil Grover jokes, “When have we done anything intellectual? All of it is nonsensical only.”

Kapil further asks the team to think of something the audience has not seen before. However, fed up with his team’s suggestions, he reveals that this time, every week, fans will get a chance to showcase their quirky, unique, and hilarious talents on the show. Sharing the promo, the makers also announced the show’s release date, writing:

"Hassi hogi out of control ‘cuz Kapil and gang are back once more. Ab har Funnyvaar, badhega humara parivaar (Now every Funnyvaar, our family will get bigger) with the new season of The Great Indian Kapil Show, streaming from 21st June, only on Netflix!"

Fans expressed their excitement in the comments section. One user wrote, "I am so excited for the show." Another suggested, "Please bring back Dr Mashoor Gulati." A third joked, "India's Got Latent got real." Another comment read, "King is back."

About The Great Indian Kapil Show

The comedy show began streaming on Netflix on 30th March 2024. It became Netflix’s first Indian series to trend globally for a month. Season 1 ended on 22nd June 2024 with 13 episodes. Season 2 streamed from 21st September 2024 to 14th December 2024. The show features Kapil and his team interviewing and entertaining several Indian celebrities, from cricketers like Rohit Sharma to Bollywood stars such as Aamir Khan. The show has gained widespread popularity, and fans are now eagerly awaiting the third season.