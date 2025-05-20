Is Archana Puran Singh-Parmeet Sethi's marriage in trouble? She responds

It has been over 30 years since Archana Puran Singh and Parmeet Sethi got married to each other. Now, Archana has finally spoken out about the swirling rumours surrounding marital troubles with her husband, putting speculation to rest with her words. Also read: Archana Puran Singh on hiding her marriage for four years: 'Parmeet Sethi didn't want marriage to affect my career' Archana Puran Singh and Parmeet were in a live-in relationship for around four years. They got married on June 30, 1992.

Archana Puran Singh sets record straight

The actor addressed the rumours in her latest vlog on YouTube with her family. In the middle of the video, Archana spoke about a fan's concern about her relationship with Parmeet. With a lighthearted tone, she clarified that their videos don't showcase real fights, debunking speculation about marital troubles.

She said, “Someone left a long comment saying that they noticed some tension between us. They said that we’re such a lovely couple and that they would be heartbroken if something were wrong in our relationship. Let me clear the air, we argue with each other and we discuss issues, but there’s no tension between us... A little violence is okay.”

The video features Archana and Parmeet taking their sons, Aayushmaan and Aaryamann, on a fun-filled burger-tasting adventure across Mumbai, exploring the city's top burger spots.

At one point, Aaryamann spoke about one of his father’s old films, which left him traumatised. He said, “He lights someone on fire in that movie. He is smoking a cigarette, which he flicks onto that guy, and he’s already covered in kerosene”. To which, Archana added, “What kind of roles have you done? Which movie is this? I haven’t seen 90% of his films”.

What do we know about Archana and Parmeet

Archana Puran Singh and Parmeet first met at a party. While Parmeet was attracted to Archana for her beauty and transparent nature, it was his own contrasting personality -- being both soft and stern which drew Archana in. The two were in a live-in relationship for around four years. They got married on June 30, 1992. They are now parents to two sons, Ayushmaan Sethi and Aaryamann Sethi.

On the work front, Archana was last seen in the film Nadaaniyan, which faced criticism from audiences. She will next appear in the Netflix show The Great Indian Kapil Show, which will return with a new season this year. Meanwhile, Parmeet was set to feature in the film Abir Gulal, which marked Fawad Khan’s Bollywood comeback. However, following the Pahalgam terror attack on 22 April, the film’s release has been stalled in India.