Archana Puran Singh on hiding her marriage for four years: 'Parmeet Sethi didn't want marriage to affect my career'

Archana Puran Singh opened up about the reason behind hiding her marriage for four years. The actor, who is also the judge of The Kapil Sharma Show, has been married to Parmeet Sethi since 1992. However, it was not until 1995 that their marriage came to light.

Speaking about keeping the marriage under the wraps, Archana Puran Singh said in a recent interview that back in the day, the industry had the perception that if a woman is married, her work would 'dwindle' down. She added that Parmeet Sethi did not want her career to be affected.

"At that time, in our industry, there was a common perception that if a girl gets married her work dwindles down. In the industry, they used to say that married heroines do not get much work. There is that little chauvinism in the industry. Women and men have different guidelines," Archana said, speaking with Times Now.

"The industry thinks that shadi ho gayi hai, bacha ho jaega (she's married and she'll have children) and then she might leave her commitment halfway through or not devote her time and commitment to our film. Parmeet and I said that marriage was for us, we wanted to do it personally and not keep it a public affair. We both wanted to get married. Parmeet didn't want marriage to affect my career. We both decided to keep it a secret," she added.

Archana had previously opened up about hiding her marriage on an episode of The Kapil Sharma Show in December. In the episode, which featured newlyweds Neha Kakkar and her husband Rohanpreet Singh, she revealed that Parmeet was adamant he wanted to marry her. She recalled that she was shooting for Saif Ali Khan's debut film at the time and she did not let anyone on the set know that she was getting married.