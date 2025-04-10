Kapil Sharma looks leaner than ever as he flaunts weight loss transformation; fans say ‘he's inspired by Karan Johar’

Comedian Kapil Sharma surprised everyone at the airport on Wednesday afternoon. He was seen looking leaner than ever after what seems to be a drastic weight loss transformation. Kapil Sharma looked a lot different from his former self during a recent airport outing.

Kapil looked stylish but casual in his all-grey look. He also wore sunglasses as he walked into the Mumbai airport. His face and body looked slimmer than we saw last, something many on the internet also noticed.

Fans react to Kapil Sharma's new look

“He looks good,” wrote a fan. A person commented, “How is everyone getting so thin, tell us too.” A person said, “He's looking very smart now.”

More fans got reminded of filmmaker Karan Johar, who too, lost a bunch of weight recently. “Taking Karan Johar’s route,” wrote a person. “Karan Johar ke baad Kapil bhi on same track (After Karan Johar, he is also on the same track).”

Others speculated the possible reasons behind his weight loss with a few mentioning weight loss drug Ozempic and another bunch blaming the Covid vaccine for it.

Kapil Sharma's weight keeps fluctuating. He once lost a bunch of weight a few years ago but gained it back later. He has been fit for a while now and often shares stylish pictures, flaunting his good looks on social media.

What's next for Kapil?

Kapil is set to reprise his role in the sequel of his debut film 'Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon' that was released in 2015.

The original film, directed by the filmmaker duo Abbas-Mustan, saw Sharma juggling multiple relationships in a hilariously chaotic storyline.

The sequel, however, brings in a new twist, hinting at more comedy and a fresh direction under Anukalp Goswami.

On Monday, on the occasion of Eid, Kapil shared the first poster for 'Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2', where he is once again seen at the altar, dressed in a white sherwani.