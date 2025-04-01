Meghan Trainor flaunts dramatic weight loss transformation at Billboard event, reveals how she's ‘biohacking’ her body

American singer Meghan Trainor's transformation is dramatic, with an astonishing ‘before and after’ change that has left everyone asking the secrets behind the head-turning glow up. Recently, the All About That Bass singer opened up about her weight loss journey at Billboard Women in Music event and credited ‘science' for it. The singer's secret lies in science.(Instagram)

‘Trying to biohack my body’

Meghan Trainor spoke with Entertainment Tonight at the event, where she was asked about her health journey beyond weightlifting, which she has previously advocated for.

Meghan added,"Science is the secret, I love it. I learned a lot of tricks that I had no idea. I was working out so incorrectly for so long I was like running and doing cardio and my body was inflamed always, hates it. I'm trying to biohack my body so anything that will help me age backwards, I'm into it.I just learned about NADs and I am like make me Hailey Bieber, I'll do it, I'll take it so yeah, I'm trying all the things. I love a doctor explaining stuff to me."

The singer acknowledged her past fitness missteps and incorporated science for better results. She embraced the concept of biohacking to optimise her health.

What is NAD?

Meghan Trainor expressed her interest in NAD (Nicotinamide Adenine Dinucleotide) and said, ‘make me Hailey Bieber. ’

As per a study done by Nichola J Conlon, NAD+ is essential for energy production in cells and helps enzymes that affect ageing. But with ageing, NAD in our cells decreases, which may contribute to the aging process.

But supplements boost the NAD levels and potentially slow the ageing process. The popular signs of ageing slow down with NAD supplements.

How did fans react?

With Ozempic being a hot topic among celebrities, fans were quick to react. One user commented, “Girl, just say Ozempic,” while another pointed to her songs, like All About That Bass, which promoted body positivity, and said, “Wrote All About That Bass and then jumped on Ozempic."

What did Meghan Trainor take for her weight loss?

While some Hollywood celebrities are on the fence about openly discussing their use of weight loss drugs, Meghan did not keep everyone guessing. She was candid with her fans and revealed which drug she used.

She wrote in the caption, “No, I don’t look like I did 10 years ago. I’ve been on a journey to be the healthiest, strongest version of myself for my kids and for me. I’ve worked with a dietician, made huge lifestyle changes, started exercising with a trainer, and yes, I used science and support (shoutout to Mounjaro!) to help me after my 2nd pregnancy. And I’m so glad I did because I feel great.”

Mounjaro is the brand that sells Tirzepatide. It's another weight loss injectable prescription medicine for people with type 2 diabetes.

