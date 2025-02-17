Is there such a thing as natural ozempic? Doctor explains why no food can mimic what a weight loss drug does

Ever since weight loss drugs like ozempic and wegovy gained popularity, many influencers have posted videos on the weight loss drug's natural alternatives. But is there such a thing as natural ozempic? Dr Karan Rajan, NHS surgeon and health content creator, recently shared a post on Instagram talking about the same. A doctor explained no food can mimic what a weight loss drug can do.

The natural ozempic

The post shared by Dr Karan featured several slides where he talked in detail about the newest fad of taking natural ozempic. Per the NHS surgeon, the natural ozempic is ‘not a thing’. He wrote, “If you've been doomscrolling through social media, you've probably seen the claims: 1. Eat this ancient grain and watch the pounds melt away - just like a GLP-1 receptor agonist would. 2. This magical tea mimics ozempic.” Dr Karan explained that all these claims are baseless and no ingredient can mimic what a weight loss drug does.

Why natural ozempic is overhyped and inaccurate

Dr Karan explained that ozempic is a pharmaceutical-grade, lab-engineered molecule that binds to GLP-1 receptors with laser-like precision and is designed to stay active in your system for up to a week. “No food, no herb, no ancient root dug from the sacred soils of Instagram wellness pages can replicate this,” he added.

“Sure, certain foods can stimulate your body's natural GLP-1 production - but the effect is like comparing a sparkler to a firework finale,” he explained. Per the doctor, foods are a quick flicker of GLP-1, lasting only minutes to a few hours. Meanwhile, ozempic or any other weight loss drug is a ‘sustained hormonal symphony, playing non-stop in the background’.

The science

Then, Dr Rajan explained how foods boost satiety, but not like ozempic. “Fiber, especially soluble fibre, gets fermented by your gut bacteria into short-chain fatty acids (SCFAs) like butyrate. SCFAs stimulate L-cells in your intestines to release satiety hormones like GLP-1, PYY (peptide YY), and CCK,” he added.

However, the effect is modest, temporary appetite reduction - not the long-lasting suppression seen with drugs like ozempic. Some of these food items are oats, lentils, chia seeds, flax seeds, apples, etc. “You get a similar effect with protein…protein triggers the release of PYY and GLP-1 and also reduces the hunger hormone ghrelin,” he added. These food items are lean meats, eggs, greek yoghurt, tofu, legumes, and more.

Dr Rajan concluded, “We love the illusion of control - the belief that the right smoothie recipe will unlock metabolic nirvana. But biology doesn't work like that. You can't out-fibre a GLP-1 receptor agonist.”

“Ozempic is a drug. Broccoli is broccoli. No amount of chia seeds will replace pharmacology. Unless you can convince your pancreas to start moonlighting as a pharmaceutical factory,” he added.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.