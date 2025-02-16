Stuck in a weight loss plateau? Nutritionist reveals '5 brilliant ways to break through and heal your body from inside'

Being stuck in a weight loss plateau can be frustrating, but there are several strategies to help you break through. Neha Parihar, a certified nutritionist and weight management and PCOS specialist as per her Instagram bio, has shared a comprehensive approach that addresses diet and gut health to help with breaking through a weight loss plateau. Also read | Fitness experts know how to beat weight loss plateau. If you’ve hit one, follow these tips Breaking through a weight loss plateau requires a comprehensive approach that addresses diet and gut health.

According to Neha, by healing your gut and reducing inflammation, you can break through the plateau and revitalise your weight loss journey. She said, “Are you stuck in a weight loss plateau? Our client just lost 7 kg in 21 days and is set to lose another 19 kg in the next 5 months. You can do it, too... it’s time to focus on your gut and inflammation — key factors in unlocking your metabolism.”

Here are '5 brilliant ways to break through and heal your body from the inside out', according to Neha Parihar:

1. Eat the rainbow

Rich, colourful fruits and vegetables provide essential antioxidants that reduce inflammation and support gut health.

2. Drink peppermint/ spearmint tea

These soothing teas not only aid digestion but also help balance hormones and reduce bloating.

3. Eat probiotic foods

Incorporate yogurt, kefir, or fermented foods to restore balance in your gut microbiome, boosting digestion and metabolism.

4. Chia water

Hydrate with chia water to promote digestion, stabilize blood sugar, and support healthy gut function.

5. Flaxseeds and supplements (If over 25)

dd flaxseeds for anti-inflammatory omega-3s, and consider supplements like magnesium or probiotics to support internal health and metabolic function.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.