Want to do sustained weight loss? Study says go slow, make small tweaks in diet

To shed the extra kilos, it is well-known that we need to either cut down our calorie intake, or burn more calories. However, how much calories should we reduce from the daily diet? According to a recent study led by Alexandra Cremona, University of Limerick, we might need to cut down less calories than we think we should. Also read | Ram Kapoor, who lost 55 kilos, shares his diet and workout regimen: ‘I never took Ozempic’ It is possible to obtain sustained weight loss even by cutting lesser calories.(Pexels)

Findings of the study:

To start with, we need to understand how much calories our body requires to carry out the physical activities, as well as sustain the body’s metabolic activities even at rest. This is referred to as total daily energy expenditure. We can use an online calculator to know this.

The study further added that when we reduce our calorie intake or burn more calories through exercise, it helps in faster weight loss. For every 500-1000 calories lost in a day, a weekly weight loss of 0.45 kilos can be achieved. However, it is possible to obtain sustained weight loss even by cutting lesser calories. In fact, when we make small calorie deficits, it leads to gradual reductions in weight, which is healthier and more effective than drastic transformations. Also read | Man who dropped from 95 kg to 68 kg shares 3 fat-loss meals that helped him lose 27 kg in 4 months

Know the healthy weight loss techniques.(Pexels)

Calorie cuts and hormonal changes:

When we decrease the calorie intake, the body’s BMR decreases, leading to adaptive thermogenesis. This phenomenon slows down weight loss because the body goes into energy conservation mode, perceiving the calorie cut as starvation. Hence, even when calorie intake is reduced, this can lead to weight loss plateau.

ALSO READ: Seeds for weight loss: How to choose the right ones

Calorie restriction can also lead to sudden hormonal changes, that can affect appetite and metabolism of the body, leading to reduced satiety, increased hunger and dop in metabolic rate. Also read | Woman who shed 32 kg shares 3 weight loss tips inspired by her journey: 'We don't need to cut foods to…'

Healthy weight loss techniques:

The researchers further mentioned that controlling the portion size, making healthy tweaks in the diet, staying hydrated throughout the day, being mindful about food consumption and following intermittent fasting can help in sustained weight loss.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.