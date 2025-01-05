Woman who shed 32 kg shares 3 weight loss tips inspired by her journey: 'We don't need to cut foods to…'

Fitness influencer and ‘realistic fitness coach’ Kols believes sustainable weight loss tips can help you achieve the fat-loss goals you have set up in your New Year's resolution. The Instagram user, who lost about 70 lbs (31.75 kg), took to Instagram recently to share three tips that will help you lose weight. Fitness influencer, Kols, managed to lose 32 kg in her weight loss journey.

Reevaluate your goals

Per the fitness influencer, who lost almost 32 kg, if you have set any weight loss goals for yourself in your New Year's resolution, it is time to reevaluate them as they might not be realistic with your lifestyle. She explained with an example, “If you're somebody who is used to sitting on the couch all the time - you hardly even get 3,000 steps a day - but your New Year's resolution is to get 10,000 steps a day and go to the gym six times a week, that's probably not realistic to your lifestyle.” She added that such goals set you up for failure.

Instead, one should analyse their lifestyle and set realistic expectations. “I work from home and don't get to move a lot throughout the day, so a realistic goal for me is about 6,000 steps a day. 10,000 steps is unrealistic for me…I simply cannot do that and would get burnt out quickly. And I would just give up,” she added. "It's better for you to do that at the beginning of the year, which is early on in the year, rather than keep pushing yourself to where in two weeks you will just give up

Giving up any specific food

Kols suggested that if your New Year's resolution was to give up any specific food, it's best if you don't do that. She explained that if you completely cut something from your diet, it is going to make you miss it even more. Depriving yourself of something specific is demonising that food. It is perfectly okay to eat that food item you love during your weight loss journey as long as you are on a calorie deficit diet.

“You can eat sugar, you can eat carbs, you can eat whatever you want and still be successful in your weight loss journey. We don't need to cut foods from our diet to lose weight. So if you're doing that because you want results faster or think it is a solution for weight loss, it is not,” she said. The influencer added that when we deprive ourselves, we are not creating a healthy relationship with food.

Stop letting the scale define your progress

Reflecting on her weight loss journey, Kols said that there were many times when the number on the scale went up. However, she didn't let that dictate her progress because losing the 32 kgs wouldn't have been possible otherwise. She added that the scale might go up several times while you are trying to lose weight for several reasons, like water retention, imbalance in your body, and more. But one shouldn't let it hold them back.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.