Are you tired of losing and gaining weight? Nutritionist shares 10 things she NEVER does as a fat loss coach

Weight loss is a journey, not a destination. It requires discipline but also remembering that you don't need to ditch the things you enjoy to stay healthy. A balanced amount of indulgence and compromise is where you will feel good about staying fit. Mohita Mascarenhas, a nutritionist and weight loss coach, often shares weight loss tips with her followers. In a new post, she talked about things she would never do as a fat loss coach. Nutritionist shared 10 things she never does as a fat loss coach.

Also Read | Age-reversing CEO Bryan Johnson shares his thoughts on alcohol consumption in new video: 'I don't think anybody…'

Things to avoid during weight loss, as per a nutritionist

In a post titled 'Things I DON'T do as a nutritionist and fat loss coach', Mohita, who goes by @keeping_it_narrow, talked about things she doesn't do or recommend while losing weight. “Are you tired of gaining & Losing weight? Do you want to achieve permanent weight loss? Stop falling for Crash diets, Fads & Detoxes,” she captioned the post. Here are the 10 things Mohita stressed on –

Going on fad diets or detox drinks

Per Mohita, quick fixes like fad diets or detox drinks never help. Rather, sustainable eating habits deliver lasting results.

Promote extreme calorie cuts

She explained, “Drastic cuts harm your metabolism and cause deficiencies.” She stressed prioritising balanced nutrition, no matter the goal.

Cut out entire food groups

According to the nutritionist, cutting out entire food groups is not helpful. Unless medically necessary, one should remove sugar, carbs, dairy, or gluten from their diet. “Variety is key for health and enjoyment,” she explained.

Restrict food you love

Per Mohita, it is important to learn how to include your favourite foods into your diet while making progress.

Having several cups of coffee/tea to suppress hunger

Suppressing hunger is a short-term fix. It is important to fuel your body correctly because that is what works for the long term.

Avoid dining out, socialising or going on a holiday

When you dine out, socialise with your circle, or go on a holiday, you tend to let loose and forget to keep a count of your calories. However, Mohita says it's okay to let go once in a while and make mindful choices while being social. “Food should be enjoyed, not feared,” she said.

Skipping meals after eating out

“Skipping meals eventually leads to overeating,” Mohita wrote in the post. Therefore, instead of starving yourself, get back to your routine without the guilt of eating out.

Endless cardio

You don't need endless cardio to get results. Rather, a mix of strength training, cardio, and rest will help you achieve the best results.

Obsess over the weighing scale

Per the fat loss coach, the scale is just one measure. One should focus on their total fat percentage, energy levels, mood, sleep, and strength - because that's where real progress shows.

Focus only on short-term weight loss

Weight loss should be about long-term goals, not shortcuts. The nutritionist wrote that this can be achieved with balance and sustainability.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.