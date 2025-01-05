Age-reversing CEO Bryan Johnson shares his thoughts on alcohol consumption in new video: 'I don't think anybody…'

US millionaire Bryan Johnson, known for his quest to live forever, took to Instagram to share a new video where he talked about alcohol consumption. “A norm that slipped into our culture...,” he captioned the clip. The tech CEO shared his stance on drinking alcohol and why he believes no one should drink it. Bryan Johnson believes alcohol slipped into our culture as a norm and now we drink without thinking.

'I don't think we should be drinking'

The clip begins with the interviewer asking Bryan his thoughts on alcohol. The 47-year-old entrepreneur revealed in the clip that he is against alcohol consumption. He explained that he believes that alcohol was made into a norm and then slipped into our culture, making us think that it is okay to drink it. “I don't think anybody should drink it [alcohol]. I think it's a norm that slipped into our culture that we now just do it without thinking,” he said.

Bryan added, “But it's poison, and it's just bad for us. And there are many other ways to deal with relaxing ourselves or filling social lubrication positively. I don't think we should be drinking it [alcohol].”

How did the internet react?

Bryan often talks about healthy living and adopting habits that can prolong our lives and improve their quality. On his stance, many of his followers agreed with his thoughts. However, there were some mixed reactions too.

One user wrote, “Alcohol is one of the most harmful things to society yet the most widely accepted and defended. It must stop.” Another commented, “I was an alcoholic and I’ve almost been sober for a year, I think alcohol is fine for those who don’t have addiction issues in moderation obviously just like with anything that is bad for is.”

A comment read, “Drinking today borrows happiness from tomorrow. I drink about 3-4 drinks a year but when I do drink, I feel like it takes me days to recover. Maybe I'm allergic because if feels like poison when I drink it, but I've seen it destroy families and people's health in so many ways. I just don't see the benefit of it or why it's so prevalent in our culture.”

US Surgeon General urges cancer warnings for alcoholic drinks

Recently, the US Surgeon General, in an advisory, said that alcoholic drinks should carry a label warning consumers about their cancer risks. He also stressed that its consumption increases the risk of developing breast, colon, liver and other cancers.