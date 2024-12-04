Age-reversing CEO Bryan Johnson's India trip: CEO reveals his hacks to control jet lag

Bryan Johnson is making several pitstops in India, the most recent being the lavish Antilia - the residence of the Ambani family. The 47-year-old millionaire entrepreneur, who created the Blueprint project dedicated to reversing the ageing process, is currently in Mumbai. While travelling cross-continents can be tiring, it can also lead to jet lag because of being in different time zones. Our bodies have biological clocks programmed into almost every cell in the body. Tech millionaire Bryan Johnson with Shloka Mehta and Anand Piramal.

Bryan Johnson took to X to share some hacks he has been practising to lessen the jet lag. Here are all the steps he is taking:

1) Fast: According to Bryan's post, his mantra is ‘no food, caffeine, or alcohol before or during’ the flight. “For a flight from LA to Mumbai via Singapore, this means a 33-hour fast. Overeating on flights wrecks sleep quality,” he wrote.

2) Sleep Immediately: After boarding the flight, Bryan informs the crew that he will skip meals and sleep right after takeoff. “This avoids being disturbed by the flight schedule or service,” he explained.

3) Blue Light Glasses: This is another step the 47-year-old tech millionaire takes to ensure that jet lag is minimised. He blocks bright cabin lights and screen exposure by using blue light glasses. “Read instead of using screens to prep your body for sleep,” he added.

4) Avoid Alcohol: He also avoids alcohol before and during the flights as it disrupts sleep and dehydrates the body. “Skip it completely,” he advised in the post.

5) Hydrate: “Dehydration makes fatigue worse. I consume more water before and during a flight to make up for this,” he added in the post.

6) Sensory Control: Bryan also uses earplugs and an over-ear eye mask to block out light and noise from the cabin.

7) Exercise: Exercising is another essential part of his jet lag-minimising routine. Bryan tries to work out after he arrives at the hotel for various benefits. “I’ll exercise immediately when arriving at my hotel (11 am) to begin aligning my circadian rhythm with the local time and then have my usual breakfast,” he explained.

About Bryan Johnson's India visit

Before meeting Anand Piramal, Shloka Ambani, Sonam Kapoor, and Tanmay Bhat at Antilia in Mumbai, Bryan also met with Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal and comedian Tanmay Bhat for an intimate gathering at Soho House in Mumbai. He addressed a group of 50 people at the affair and had a candid chat with Goyal.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.