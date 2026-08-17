Worried about anxiety? Therapist Jeffrey Meltzer shares three habits that can make the problem worse

Taking to Instagram on August 8, Florida-based therapist Jeffrey Meltzer shared three such habits and explained what to do to try and get over them.

Dealing with anxiety is becoming increasingly common across all groups of people. While it may stem from different sources, certain common habits that people inculcate make things significantly worse.

1. Avoidance The most common way to deal with anxiety is avoidance, and the feeling of quick relief that comes with it makes it genuinely addictive. No matter what the cause of anxiety may be, from having a difficult conversation to giving a speech or driving, avoiding it gives one an easy way out at the moment.

According to the therapist, “Avoidance makes you feel better temporarily, but it teaches your brain that the situation is dangerous and that you cannot handle it. The next time something similar happens, your anxiety may become even stronger.”

How to get over it: The key here is gentle exposure, believes Jeffrey. In his words, “Gradually lean into anxiety-provoking situations and stay long enough to learn that you can handle the discomfort. This teaches your brain that the situation may not be as scary as it initially believed.”

2. Numbing habits Doom scrolling, overeating, impulsive shopping, or constantly distracting oneself may appear to be thoughtless acts, but they can all become attempts to numb anxiety.

“They may soothe you for a moment, but they do not address what is underneath the anxiety,” noted the therapist.

How to get over it: Jeffrey suggested practising validating one's feelings without immediately trying to escape them. “Remind yourself that you can feel anxious and still choose an action that is healthy and helpful,” he noted.

3. Constant reassurance seeking Seeking reassurance while feeling anxious is a common trait, and that can happen in many ways. As Jeffrey shared, “Maybe you repeatedly ask someone if they're mad at you, google every physical symptom, or replay a conversation to make sure that you did not say anything wrong.”

Reassurance may calm one down temporarily, but the doubt eventually returns, causing them to seek even more reassurance. “This teaches your brain that uncertainty is dangerous and that you cannot trust yourself without outside confirmation,” noted the therapist.

How to get over it: According to the therapist, it is best to pause before checking or asking for reassurance. “Allow some uncertainty to exist and remind yourself that you can handle not knowing,” he noted.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

Jeffrey Meltzer is a Licensed Mental Health Counselor based in Florida. He graduated with a Master's in Mental Health Counselling from the University of South Florida and has been providing therapy services for over seven years.