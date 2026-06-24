Your emotions can sometimes take you on a rollercoaster ride, changing from one moment to the next. Some days you feel calm and confident, while on others you may feel anxious, stressed, overwhelmed, or even angry. While it is important to process your feelings, yoga can be a tool for reconnecting with yourself during emotional ups and downs. By combining movement with mindful breathing, certain yoga poses can support emotional balance and help you feel more grounded. Struggling with your feelings? Try these 7 best Yoga poses for every emotion (Pinterest)

Here are seven yoga poses that can complement different emotional states and help you find calm and clarity.

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1. Sad: Cobra pose (Bhujangasana) When sadness feels heavy, Cobra Pose can help create a sense of openness in both the body and mind. This gentle backbend stretches the chest and encourages you to lift your heart space. As you open your front body, you may find it easier to release emotions rather than hold them in. Practising this pose with slow, steady breaths can help you feel lighter and more connected to yourself.

2. Grateful: Easy pose with hands at heart (Sukhasana) Gratitude often grows in moments of stillness. Sitting comfortably in Sukhasana, with your hands at your heart, can help you pause and appreciate the present moment. This simple posture encourages mindful breathing and self-reflection. It allows you to focus on what is going well in your life and deepen your sense of appreciation.

3. Anxious: Butterfly pose (Baddha Konasana) Anxiety can make your mind race and pull your attention away from the present. Butterfly Pose encourages you to slow down and reconnect with your body. As you sit with the soles of your feet together and focus on your breath, you create a sense of grounding and stability. This gentle posture can help calm restless thoughts and bring your awareness back to the here and now.

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4. Confident: Warrior II (Virabhadrasana II) Warrior II reflects strength, determination, and focus. Holding this powerful stance can help you feel steady and capable. The pose engages the entire body, encouraging balance and endurance. When you step into Warrior II, you may feel more connected to your inner strength and personal power.

5. Stressed: Child's pose (Balasana) Stress often leaves both the body and mind feeling tense. Child's pose offers a chance to slow down and rest. This comforting posture encourages relaxation and helps you let go of things beyond your control. Taking a few deep breaths in this pose can help create a sense of ease and calm.

6. Overwhelmed: Legs up the wall (Viparita Karani) When life feels too busy or demanding, Legs Up the Wall can be incredibly soothing. This restorative pose requires very little effort while providing deep relaxation. It helps calm the nervous system, ease mental fatigue, and give your body a chance to recharge. Spending a few quiet minutes in this position can leave you feeling refreshed and more balanced.