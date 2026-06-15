Have you ever felt trapped in the same thoughts, worries, or emotional patterns over and over again? Sometimes, no amount of thinking can help you move forward. Instead of analyzing what you are feeling, certain yogic practices focus on shifting the energy behind those thoughts. One such practice is this powerful Kundalini Kriya, which may help clear mental loops, release stagnant energy, and bring you back to the present moment. This Kundalini Kriya may help clear mental loops and release toxic energy (Pinterest)

According to Yoga and Embodiment Teacher Sara, this kriya combines Kali Mudra with the HUM Mantra, a powerful pairing used in traditional kriya practices to help release blocked energy and interrupt repetitive mental patterns.

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When your mind gets stuck in cycles of overthinking, tension, or emotional heaviness, this practice does not focus on analyzing those experiences. Instead, it aims to move the energy that may be keeping them in place.

The HUM mantra is considered a seed sound that directs pranic energy with strength and intention. It is believed to cut through, clear, and disrupt energy that feels stuck or stagnant. When combined with Kali Mudra, this kriya helps channel energy through the central energy pathway, known as the Sushumna Nadi, supporting the release of energetic blockages and encouraging a greater sense of flow within the system.

Kali's energy is not gentle or predictable. In yogic traditions, she represents transformation and the removal of what no longer serves you. She does not negotiate with old patterns or limitations. She cuts through them, and sometimes, that is exactly what you need.

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This practice may help you step away from mental noise, break free from repetitive thought loops, and return to a deeper sense of presence and awareness.