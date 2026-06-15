If you have been feeling low on energy, mentally scattered, or emotionally overwhelmed, a few minutes of Kundalini practice may help you feel more balanced and refreshed. These powerful kriyas work with your breath, body, and energy pathways to support a smoother flow of prana, helping you feel more energized, grounded, and connected throughout the day. 4 Kundalini Kriyas to purify and balance your energy; watch video (Pinterest)

According to Yoga and Embodiment Teacher Sara, these four Kundalini Kriyas can be even more energizing than your morning coffee.

ALSO READ: Super New Moon 2026: Guided meditation to channel the energy of the June New Moon

The purpose of yogic practices such as Kriya is to purify and balance the nadis, or energy channels, especially Ida and Pingala. When these pathways are balanced, prana can move more freely throughout your system.

The process is simple: First, you balance. Then, you energize. Then, you purify. The goal is not to create energy but to prepare the pathways through which it can flow.

Kundalini is not about performance or pushing yourself beyond your limits. It is a sacred practice that helps prepare your body, mind, and energy for deeper awareness and connection.

These kriyas work with your breath, nervous system, physical body, and subtle energy channels. They help balance the sun and moon energies within you while supporting a deeper connection to Sushumna Nadi, the central energy channel. As your breath deepens and your body moves, warmth naturally builds. Stagnant energy begins to shift, and a renewed sense of vitality can emerge.

Sara shares that this is one of the reasons she loves these practices so much, "They can completely shift my state in a matter of minutes and often leave me quite literally dancing through my day."

ALSO READ: 10 spiritual habits that can transform your life in a month

Surya Kriya Surya Kriya is designed to awaken your inner fire and boost your vitality. This practice helps energizeenergize the body, increase motivation, and support physical purification.

Chandra Kriya If you need calm and emotional balance, Chandra Kriya may be especially helpful. It supports relaxation, encourages emotional release, and helps quiet an overactive mind.

Merudanda Kriya This Kriya supports healthy lymphatic flow while balancing and purifying the Ida and Pingala nadis. It can leave you feeling lighter, more balanced, and refreshed.