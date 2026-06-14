The New Moon, or Amavasya, has long been considered a special time for reflection, renewal, and spiritual growth. Across many traditions, this lunar phase marks a fresh beginning, a quiet pause before a new cycle begins. Just as the Moon gradually grows brighter after the New Moon, this period is often seen as an opportunity to plant new intentions, reconnect with yourself, and embrace positive transformation. Super New Moon 2026: Guided meditation to channel the energy of the June New Moon (Pinterest)

According to yogic teachings, the New Moon carries a unique energetic influence. The connection between the Earth and the Moon is believed to be particularly strong during this phase, creating favourable conditions for meditation and inner work. For spiritual seekers, it is a time when turning inward may feel more natural and effortless.

ALSO READ: Why the Guru-Shukra alignment is important during the Super New Moon 2026

Spiritual guide HH Guruji Sundar of Aathman Awareness Centre shares a guided meditation to help you connect with the energy of the June 2026 Super New Moon.

Why meditate on the New Moon? The lunar cycle has traditionally been linked to subtle influences on the mind and inner energies. According to yogic understanding, on most days you need to make a conscious effort to raise your awareness and guide Kundalini Shakti, the dormant life force energy, from the lower centres of the body toward higher states of consciousness.

However, the New Moon is believed to make this process easier. The movement of awareness from the lower chakras toward the Ajna Chakra, also known as the Third Eye Centre, and higher energy centres may feel smoother and more natural.

Because of this, New Moon meditation is often considered beneficial for:

Deep relaxation

Inner purification

Energy balancing

Greater awareness

Spiritual growth

Mental calmness and clarity The New Moon is not about forcing an experience. It is about becoming available to stillness and allowing yourself to be.

ALSO READ: June New Moon 2026: Astrological impact of the Super New Moon in Rohini Nakshatra

Preparing for New Moon meditation Before you begin, create an environment that encourages calmness and inward focus.

Prepare your space Light incense, a lamp, fragrant candles, or place fresh flowers nearby if possible.

Avoid sitting directly on the floor. Use a blanket, cushion, or meditation mat.

Keep the space clean, peaceful, and free from distractions.

If you are at work or in a public setting, create a quiet inner atmosphere and focus on your breath. Prepare your body Sit comfortably in a position that feels natural.

Keep your spine gently upright.

Let your hands rest comfortably, either lightly joined or relaxed.

Close your eyes softly.

Relax your facial muscles and avoid any physical strain.

Take a few moments to settle into the space. Imagine a soft blue light descending from above, gradually filling the room and then flowing into your entire being.

Allow yourself to become quiet and receptive. Guided meditation for the New Moon Breathe in slowly, release any tension in your shoulders, and let your body feel relaxed. There is nowhere you need to go and nothing you need to achieve. Simply become open and receptive. Let go of expectations and judgments.

ALSO READ: Super Moon 2026: Tarot reader-approved manifestation rituals to attract positivity

Now bring your awareness to the Ajna Chakra (Third Eye Chakra), located between your eyebrows. Do not try to concentrate. Meditation is not concentration. It is complete relaxation and gentle awareness. Simply observe. If thoughts arise, let them come. If emotions surface, allow them to be there. There is no need to fight them, suppress them, or follow them. Become a silent witness to whatever appears in your awareness.

If your attention drifts, gently bring it back to the Ajna Chakra. Remain in this state for 15 to 30 minutes. If you are new to meditation, even five minutes of daily practice is enough. If your posture becomes uncomfortable, adjust it slowly and mindfully without disturbing your inner calm.

Closing the meditation When you feel that the meditation is complete, resist the urge to open your eyes immediately. Remain still for a few moments and observe the silence around and within you. Allow a feeling of gratitude to arise naturally.

Then, mentally offer prayers:

For the welfare of humanity

For your parents and family

For your friends and loved ones

For all living beings

And finally, for yourself When you are ready, slowly open your eyes while maintaining your awareness. Carry the stillness, clarity, and peace of the meditation with you throughout the rest of your day.

ALSO READ: Super New Moon 2026: Crsytals to charge during this powerful lunar phase

Disclaimer: Meditation and spiritual practices are personal experiences, and individual results may vary. This content is intended for general informational and spiritual purposes only and should not be considered professional medical or psychological advice.