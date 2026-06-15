Have you been feeling emotionally drained, unmotivated, disconnected, or not like yourself lately? While many people blame major life challenges for energy imbalances, the real cause may be much closer to home. Some of the small habits you repeat every day can gradually affect your energy and leave your chakras feeling out of balance without you even realizing it. 7 everyday habits that may secretly drain your chakras (Pinterest)

“Many people assume major life events, toxic relationships, or spiritual attacks cause chakra imbalances. In my experience as a tarot reader and energy practitioner, it’s actually the small, everyday habits that slowly deplete our energy centres over time. The way we think, speak, react, and care for ourselves can either nourish our chakras or leave them feeling exhausted. If you’ve been feeling emotionally heavy, uninspired, or disconnected lately, one of these habits may be contributing to the imbalance,” shared Spiritual Life Coach Kishori Sud of EnigmaTarotTribe.

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1. Constantly living in survival mode When every day feels like a race to keep up with responsibilities, deadlines, or financial pressures, your Root Chakra can start to feel depleted. Living in survival mode keeps your nervous system on constant alert, making it harder to feel secure, grounded, and supported.

A certain amount of stress is a normal part of life. However, when you are always expecting something to go wrong, it can create a lasting sense of instability that affects your overall energy.

2. Suppressing your emotions Many people see emotional control as a sign of strength, but constantly pushing your feelings aside can come at a cost. The Sacral Chakra is connected to emotions, creativity, and emotional expression.

When you ignore, dismiss, or bury your feelings, this energy centre can become blocked or stagnant. Over time, you may notice emotional numbness, a lack of inspiration, or difficulty finding joy in things you once enjoyed.

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3. Speaking harshly to yourself The way you speak to yourself has a powerful impact on your energy. The Solar Plexus Chakra is associated to confidence, self-worth, and personal power.

Frequent self-criticism, comparison, and negative self-talk can slowly weaken this chakra. If you never say those things to a friend, it may be worth asking yourself why you continue saying them to yourself.

4. Holding onto old hurt Unresolved pain and resentment can place a heavy burden on the Heart Chakra. This does not mean you need to excuse harmful actions or reconnect with people who have hurt you.

However, carrying emotional wounds for years can keep your energy stuck in the past. Letting go and practicing forgiveness is often less about the other person and more about giving yourself the freedom to move forward.

5. Staying silent to keep the peace Avoiding difficult conversations may seem like the easiest option, especially when you want to prevent conflict. However, the Throat Chakra thrives on honest and authentic communication.

When you regularly hide your feelings, suppress your needs, or avoid setting healthy boundaries, energy can become blocked in this area. Peace that depends on silence often does not last for long.

6. Consuming too much information Constant notifications, endless scrolling, and a never-ending stream of information can overwhelm the Third Eye Chakra. When your mind is always focused on outside opinions and distractions, it becomes harder to connect with your own inner wisdom.

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Many people spend so much time looking for answers elsewhere that they forget to listen to themselves. Giving your mind regular breaks is just as important as giving your body time to rest.

7. Neglecting your spiritual connection The Crown Chakra is associated with purpose, meaning, and your connection to something greater than yourself. Maintaining this connection does not require complicated rituals or long spiritual practices.

However, moving through life without moments of reflection, gratitude, prayer, meditation, or mindfulness can leave you feeling disconnected from your deeper self. Even a few quiet minutes each day can help you feel more centred, aligned, and at peace.

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Disclaimer: Spiritual beliefs and energy practices are personal experiences, and their effects may vary from person to person. This content is for informational purposes only.