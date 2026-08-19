Step inside Armaan Malik, Aashna Shroff's colourful Mumbai home featuring sage green foyer, tropical theme dining room

The home tour offers a glimpse of the couple's aesthetically designed apartment, highlighting specific choices such as their sage-green foyer, a thoughtfully designed living room, and a modern kitchen . During the visit, the couple and the filmmaker also engaged in a lighthearted cooking competition, preparing dishes such as Sindhi-style eggs and scrambled eggs.

Indian playback singer Armaan Malik and his wife, social media creator Aashna Shroff, welcomed Farah Khan and her cook, Dilip, into their stunning home a few months ago. The filmmaker posted the video on her YouTube channel on November 10, 2025.

At Home with Armaan Malik and Aashna Shroff During Farah Khan's visit to Armaan Malik and Aashna Shroff's home, the couple revealed several details about the interior design and layout they chose. One of the standout features of their home was the sage green foyer, complemented by a matching front door and entrance.

As one enters Armaan and Aashna's home, they are welcomed into a long foyer completely painted in the deep sage green shade, complemented by black-painted accent tables, light switches, elegant wainscotting, and console tables. Black-and-white patterned tiles and ambient lighting elevate the dark shade, which the couple described as the ‘colour of the season’.

The gorgeous kitchen The foyer leads to the couple's modular kitchen and living room, which are separated by an arched glass door. The kitchen matches the foyer's colour palette with sage-green-painted cabinets accentuated with gold handles. Completely black kitchen slabs balance the green's brightness. The couple also added a black fridge, a nook for their washing machine, a window draped with gingham-patterned curtains, and warm lighting to perfectly balance the space.

The living room and dining nook Like the rest of the house, the couple added pops of colour to their living room and dining area while also sticking to a minimalist aesthetic to balance the sage green of the kitchen and foyer. For the living area, they chose earth tones – light wood console tables, beige L-shaped sofa, and cute mirrored end tables.

For a pop of colour, they chose pink cushions, a black wooden table, floral-patterned curtains, a tropical painting, houseplants, a quirky mirror, and a plush green rug. The living room also has French windows that open into the balcony and let natural light inside.

As for their dining nook, the couple converted it into their cute banquet featuring a dining table crafted from a single piece of wood, walls completely covered with tropical-themed wallpapers, wood-and-wicker chairs, and a bright yellow sofa. They elevated the space with wicker chandeliers, a black wood rattan console table, a mirror, a plush rug, and a large window.