What makes a perfect tandoori dish? Chef explains how heat, marinade and timing come together

“The use of a dual marinade is a very effective technique when it comes to tandoori cooking,” said chef Brijesh. The first marinade generally consists of a portion of ginger , garlic, lemon juice and salt. The mixture soaks into the meat and ensures it is well marinated.

According to chef Brijesh, the trick of tandoori cooking is to cook at the right temperature and not hurry through the process. Whatever the food item, whether you are making tandoori chicken or mutton or tandoori fish, or tandoori paneer, cooking at a low temperature allows the heat to penetrate properly to the centre without burning the outer side of the food. It also ensures that the marinade is cooked well and the flavours develop in a perfect manner. The end result is that the final food item comes out well cooked, juicy, and properly charred.

There's an undeniable character to a well-made tandoori dish. The smoky smell, the crisp edges, the succulent inside and the strong, spicy flavour that remains with you after every bite. However, achieving that balance is not just about cooking in a hot earthen oven. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Chef Brijesh Singh shared the secret to making the perfect tandoori cuisine.

The second marinade used is thicker in consistency and is prepared by using strained or thick yoghurt along with a mixture of spices, chili powder, and also a bit of oil or mustard oil. This forms the nice thick layer which is stuck to the food when it is cooked. In the case of chicken, spices like cumin, coriander, garam masala, and Kashmiri chilli may provide warmth, aroma, as well as colour without making the food too hot when consumed.

3. Choose yoghurt over vinegar Chef Brijest highlighted that using acid in marinades can be both beneficial and harmful, in that merely having more of it does not automatically produce better results. Yoghurt is a source of lactic acid, which is gentle and acts slowly. It helps in softening the outside part of meat and gives the marinade a creamy consistency.

Vinegar is more acidic than yoghurt, which is advantageous but can also be detrimental if used inappropriately for too long. It can change the texture of the surface, especially in the case of sensitive products like fish. Yoghurt also adds moisture and makes the spices stick to the marinated produce, which makes it particularly convenient for preparing tandoori chicken or paneer.

4. Give the marinade real time According to chef Brijesh, while a fast 30-minute marinade will cover the outside, it will not give the same deeper taste. For most tandoori recipes, four to six hours is a proper minimum, while chicken can be marinated overnight in a refrigerator. It's essential to achieve balance. More time does not mean being better, especially when it comes to fragile seafood, in which case the acid marinade will damage the consistency if soaked for too long. Always marinate in the fridge, rather than at room temperature.