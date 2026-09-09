A tropical twist to your weeknight dinner: Try this Sri Lankan-style coconut kheema, mushroom and spinach gravy

When a craving for bold, tropical flavours strikes but you don’t quite have a particular dish in mind, there’s no need to order in or head out. Sometimes, the best dishes come from a little kitchen improvisation – throw together your favourite ingredients, turn up the spice and make the recipe your own. And that’s the beauty of cooking at home: you can tweak the flavours, switch up the protein or load it with the veggies you love. If you’re looking for some inspiration to get those creative juices flowing, we’ve found just the recipe for you!

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Aathira Sethumadhavan, a certified nutritionist and chef known for creating flavour-packed, calorie-conscious recipes, has shared her recipe for creamy coconut kheema, mushroom and spinach gravy. Inspired by the bold flavours of Sri Lanka and Kerala, the comforting dish combines chicken mince with mushrooms and spinach to create a wholesome, protein-rich meal that makes three servings.

In an Instagram video shared on September 3, the nutritionist describes the dish as, “22 g protein and 350 calories per serving. Inspired by Sri Lankan flavours, Kerala style Moilee and Mappas and yet made unique with the protein and veggie choice. If your weeknight curry is getting boring, this is the fix.”