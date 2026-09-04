Planning a brunch or dinner? Try these 4 Asian recipes packed with bold and delicious flavours: Step-by-step process

Asian cuisine is celebrated for its balance of bold flavours, contrasting textures and aromatic ingredients. Shared by chef Deepak Verma, senior sous chef at Le Méridien, New Delhi, these four recipes showcase a contemporary interpretation of popular Asian favourites. Here’s the breakdown of the recipes.

Method 1. In a bowl, combine miso paste, mirin, sake, soy sauce, brown sugar and sesame oil to make the glaze.

2. Coat the black cod fillet evenly with the mixture and refrigerate for at least 2 hours, preferably overnight.

3. Remove the fish from the refrigerator and wipe off excess marinade.

4. Preheat the oven to 200°C. Place the cod on a lined baking tray.

5. Bake for 10–12 minutes, then broil for 1–2 minutes until the surface is caramelised and golden.

6. Garnish with sliced spring onion and sesame seeds.

Serving Suggestion: Serve with steamed jasmine rice, sautéed greens or Asian pickles.

2. Korean fried chicken with gochujang glaze Ingredients Chicken wings or boneless chicken – 500 g

Cornflour – ½ cup

Plain flour – ¼ cup

Egg – 1

Garlic paste – 1 tsp

Ginger paste – ½ tsp

Salt – to taste

Black pepper – ½ tsp

Oil – for frying