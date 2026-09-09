Jawan actor Sanjeeta Bhattacharya’s wedding sangeet was quirky costume party; see her Princess Jasmine look

Actor and singer Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, known for her role in Jawan, and music producer Raag Sethi brought their shared love for music, cinema and pop culture into their wedding celebrations, turning their sangeet into a lively, unconventional costume party.

Instead of sticking to the usual sangeet format of choreographed family performances and traditional wedding outfits, the couple’s celebration felt more like an intimate live gig, with musicians performing, friends taking over the stage and guests joining in. (Also read: Bride wears thousands of ‘mogra flowers’ with her Gaurav Gupta gown, honours her grandmother at Indian-Korean wedding )

The most eye-catching element, however, was the playful costume theme. Guests arrived dressed as familiar pop-culture characters, with looks inspired by characters such as Jasmine, Timon and Pumbaa, Wolverine and Mario. The result was a wedding party that blended cosplay and Indian festive fashion.