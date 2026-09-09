Jawan actor Sanjeeta Bhattacharya’s wedding sangeet was quirky costume party; see her Princess Jasmine look
Jawan actor Sanjeeta Bhattacharya and Raag Sethi turned their sangeet into a pop-culture party, with guests dressing up as characters from films and cartoons.
Actor and singer Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, known for her role in Jawan, and music producer Raag Sethi brought their shared love for music, cinema and pop culture into their wedding celebrations, turning their sangeet into a lively, unconventional costume party.
Instead of sticking to the usual sangeet format of choreographed family performances and traditional wedding outfits, the couple’s celebration felt more like an intimate live gig, with musicians performing, friends taking over the stage and guests joining in. (Also read: Bride wears thousands of ‘mogra flowers’ with her Gaurav Gupta gown, honours her grandmother at Indian-Korean wedding )
The most eye-catching element, however, was the playful costume theme. Guests arrived dressed as familiar pop-culture characters, with looks inspired by characters such as Jasmine, Timon and Pumbaa, Wolverine and Mario. The result was a wedding party that blended cosplay and Indian festive fashion.
Sanjeeta Bhattacharya channels Princess Jasmine
For her own costume, Sanjeeta stepped into the world of Disney as Princess Jasmine. She wore a vibrant peacock-teal two-piece ensemble featuring elaborate silver and gold embroidery, intricate threadwork and fringe detailing.
The look included a cropped sweetheart-neck top with off-shoulder straps, paired with fitted harem-style trousers and a sheer, split-skirt overlay. She completed the outfit with a statement silver-and-green choker, matching drop earrings and a delicate maang tikka.
Her hair was styled in a long, thick side braid, finished with a subtle headpiece that echoed Jasmine’s signature crown, bringing the character-inspired look together while retaining a distinctly Indian festive touch.
Groom in Flynn Rider-inspired outfit
Raag Sethi, meanwhile, took inspiration from Tangled’s Flynn Rider. His costume featured a crisp white high-collared shirt layered under a structured blue vest, complete with gold-buckled leather straps across the chest and classic tan trousers.
He accessorised the look with a brown leather crossbody bag and a wide waist belt inspired by Flynn’s signature satchel. Round eyeglasses completed his playful take on the animated character.
How pop culture is changing modern weddings
Celebrations like these reflect a larger shift in modern wedding trends, where couples are increasingly moving away from rigid traditions and choosing to make their big day more personal and unconventional. From themed dress codes and intimate destination ceremonies to live music gigs, curated experiences, intimate guest lists and personalised rituals, weddings are becoming an extension of the couple’s personalities and interests.
The focus is no longer only on following age-old customs but on creating memorable experiences that feel authentic to the people getting married. As couples continue to experiment, unusual themes, creative performances and pop-culture-inspired celebrations could well become a bigger part of the modern wedding landscape.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAkanksha Agnihotri
Akanksha Agnihotri is a lifestyle journalist with over 3 years of experience. She is a psychology graduate and holds a postgraduate diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi, where she graduated as a gold medalist. Originally from Bhopal, the beautiful capital of Madhya Pradesh, she draws inspiration from the city’s rich cultural heritage and layered storytelling traditions that subtly shape her narrative voice. She writes extensively about fashion, beauty, health, relationships, culture, and food, exploring everything from trending styles and runway moments to wellness routines and mindful living. Passionate about meaningful and candid conversations, she enjoys interviewing celebrities, doctors, designers, and film personalities, diving into discussions on fitness, beauty, mental health, and everything fun in between. With a keen eye for trends and a thoughtful understanding of human behaviour, she brings depth, sensitivity, and authenticity to her stories, ensuring they resonate with a wide and diverse audience. When she’s not working, you’ll usually find her lost in a book, planning her next mountain trek, or mapping out spontaneous travel escapes. She loves discovering new authors, revisiting old favourites, and spending quiet afternoons in museums soaking in art, history, and culture. An avid bird-watching enthusiast, she finds joy in early morning walks, spotting rare birds, and reconnecting with nature. Whether sipping coffee while journaling her thoughts or exploring hidden corners of a new city, she constantly seeks inspiration in everyday moments that often turn into compelling story ideas.Read More
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