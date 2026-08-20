Bride wears thousands of ‘mogra flowers’ with her Gaurav Gupta gown, honours her grandmother at Indian-Korean wedding
Aviva Mehta and Daniel Han celebrated their Indian-Korean wedding in Montauk with Korean traditions, Indian couture and meaningful family heirlooms. See pics.
When Aviva Mehta married Daniel Han at Montauk Yacht Club on May 15, 2026, her wedding wardrobe became a meeting point for two cultures, generations of family heirlooms and some of India’s most celebrated designers. The Mumbai-born bride and her Maryland-raised groom brought together Korean wedding traditions, Indian couture and deeply personal details for their waterfront celebrations in New York. (Also read: How Sridevi's iconic Lamhe costumes earned fashion designer Neeta Lulla a National Award: ‘All outfits were handcrafted’ )
What the bride wore for her Indian-Korean wedding
The festivities began with a traditional Korean paebaek ceremony, where the couple bowed to their elders, served them tea and received blessings and advice from both families. Aviva wore an ivory, pearl-white and dusty-blush bridal hanbok with heirloom jewellery, while Daniel chose a look by The Hanbok that had recently debuted at New York Fashion Week.
For the rehearsal dinner, Aviva embraced vintage fashion in an archival heavyweight-silk dress sourced from Isle of Monday. She paired the look with green emerald earrings from Amaris Jewels and René Caovilla shoes. But it was her jewellery that added the most sentimental touch. As per Vogue India, she wore her dadi’s necklace for the rehearsal dinner and her nani’s diamond necklace for the vows ceremony.
From Tarun Tahiliani to a Gaurav Gupta couture gown
For the outdoor vows ceremony, Aviva walked down the aisle in a Tarun Tahiliani lehenga featuring a structured, hand-embroidered skirt embellished with crystals, pearls and sequins, paired with a blouse finished with dramatic draped lace wings. Her choice of designer also had a family connection: her mother had worn Tarun Tahiliani for her own wedding.
A tulle veil embroidered with cranes completed the look. The bird is a Korean symbol associated with longevity, offering another subtle nod to Daniel’s heritage. Around her neck, Aviva wore her nani’s diamond necklace.
For her reception look, Aviva changed into Look 15 from Gaurav Gupta’s Spring/Summer 2026 couture collection, a dramatic silk-chiffon and tulle gown covered in thousands of handcrafted mogra tassels. The sculptural creation was worn exactly as it appeared on the runway.
Personal details woven into the wedding
The choice of flower was no coincidence. Jasmine was Aviva’s nani’s favourite flower. When she realised her grandmother would not be well enough to travel to the US for the wedding, she wanted to find a way to keep her presence close.
The thousands of delicate mogra tassels transformed the couture gown into something far more meaningful than a statement reception dress. Against the waterfront setting, the floral details became a tribute to the grandmother who could not be there in person.
Daniel’s wedding wardrobe was equally personal. He wore a bespoke black double-breasted Watson Ellis suit with wide-legged trousers and an open collar instead of a tie. The initials AMH, standing for Aviva Mehta Han, were embroidered on his shirt cuff. He also wore a vintage Korean watch that had belonged to his late grandfather.
The couple’s cross-cultural story extended to the smallest details, from Korean wedding ducks symbolising lasting love to knot tassels representing good health and long life. Their signature cocktails, inspired by soju and imli, also drew from stories from their relationship.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAkanksha Agnihotri
Akanksha Agnihotri is a lifestyle journalist with over 3 years of experience. She is a psychology graduate and holds a postgraduate diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi, where she graduated as a gold medalist. Originally from Bhopal, the beautiful capital of Madhya Pradesh, she draws inspiration from the city’s rich cultural heritage and layered storytelling traditions that subtly shape her narrative voice. She writes extensively about fashion, beauty, health, relationships, culture, and food, exploring everything from trending styles and runway moments to wellness routines and mindful living. Passionate about meaningful and candid conversations, she enjoys interviewing celebrities, doctors, designers, and film personalities, diving into discussions on fitness, beauty, mental health, and everything fun in between. With a keen eye for trends and a thoughtful understanding of human behaviour, she brings depth, sensitivity, and authenticity to her stories, ensuring they resonate with a wide and diverse audience. When she’s not working, you’ll usually find her lost in a book, planning her next mountain trek, or mapping out spontaneous travel escapes. She loves discovering new authors, revisiting old favourites, and spending quiet afternoons in museums soaking in art, history, and culture. An avid bird-watching enthusiast, she finds joy in early morning walks, spotting rare birds, and reconnecting with nature. Whether sipping coffee while journaling her thoughts or exploring hidden corners of a new city, she constantly seeks inspiration in everyday moments that often turn into compelling story ideas.Read More
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