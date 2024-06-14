Radhika Merchant's majestic haute couture gown for pre-wedding festivities with Anant Ambani leaves internet swooning

Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani are yet to tie the knot. However, the celebrations, grandeur, impressive sartorial moments served by the Ambani family, and celebrity red-carpet-worthy style moments have already wowed the internet. The latest pictures from the couple's grand pre-wedding celebrations in Italy have taken over social media. One look of the bride that caught our eye in the multiple images shared last night features Radhika in a majestic goddess-like ivory gown. Radhika Merchant wears a majestic ivory haute couture gown for her pre-wedding festivities with Anant Ambani. (Instagram )

Radhika Merchant transforms into a goddess in a majestic haute couture gown

Rhea Kapoor styled Radhika Merchant for one of the events during her wedding festivities and shared the pictures on Instagram. "The Bride Radhika Merchant for her festivities. HAUTE COUTURE at its most glorious always with @tamararalph," Rhea captioned the post. The Tamara Ralph haute couture gown transformed Radhika into a goddess and garnered compliments on social media.

The majestic ivory double satin draped ensemble features a dramatic overskirt adorned with white silk and encrusted crystal roses. The off-shoulder neckline, crystal rose headband, and the floor-sweeping train added to its beauty.

Radhika wore the gown with diamond jewellery, including earrings, a massive solitaire ring, and a dainty bracelet. For the glam picks, she chose darkened brows, mascara on the lashes, winged eyeliner, a mauve lip shade, rouge on the cheeks, and centre-parted loose locks.

How did the internet react

Netizens showered Radhika and Rhea with compliments for serving such a gorgeous sartorial moment. Sonam wrote, "I mean, this is insane." A fan commented, "Rhea Kapoor never disappoints." Another remarked, "This is how you do Haute Couture." "Only you can do this @rheakapoor! Damn, she looks like a princess!" a fan commented. A fan on Diet Sabya's page joked, “It's giving wedding cake.”

About Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding festivities

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant began their wedding celebrations with a multi-day gala in Jamnagar, Gujarat. They recently took friends, family, and many Bollywood stars on a four-day luxury cruise to Italy. They even shut down an entire plaza in Portofino for a grand celebration.

Meanwhile, the couple will marry in a three-day-long celebration from July 12 to 14. The ceremonies will start on Friday, July 12, with the wedding function or the Shubh Vivah.