Radhika Merchant turns princess in blue Versace gown for pics with Anant Ambani from their lavish Italian cruise party

The Ambani family recently hosted the grand pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Italy onboard a luxury cruise and in the Italian coastline village of Portofino. The festivities saw attendance from many big names and performances by Katy Perry, Andrea Bocelli, and the Backstreet Boys. Though the galas were a grand affair, with a display of stunning outfits worn by celebrities and members of the Ambani family, most outfits were kept under wraps. However, new pictures of Radhika from the celebrations have surfaced, and they show the bride-to-be in an enchanting blue gown. Keep scrolling to know more. Radhika Merchant turns into a princess in a blue Versace gown with Anant Ambani. (Instagram)

Radhika Merchant turns real-life Disney Princess in a blue gown

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

New images from Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani's four-day pre-wedding gala in Italy have surfaced on social media. They show Radhika in a blue-hued corset gown with an off-shoulder design and silver sequin detailing. The gown is from Atelier Versace and transformed the bride-to-be into a real-life Disney Princess. Fans called the look a mixture of Elsa and Snow White. Another highlight of Radhika's look was the eye-catching diamond necklace and diamond earrings, adding an elegant touch to the look.

Radhika's sleeveless Versace gown features an off-shoulder neckline flaunting the decolletage, silver sequin embellishments, a corseted bodice hugging her frame, and crisscross drape detailing. Meanwhile, her diamond necklace features an opal pendant and heart-shaped diamonds. She paired it with drop earrings featuring mismatched diamonds, a double-string bracelet, and a statement-making diamond engagement ring.

Lastly, Radhika tied her long tresses in a twisted bun and adorned the hairdo with a see-through fascinator covering her face. Meanwhile, she chose shimmering silver eye shadow, blush pink lip shade, rouge on the cheekbones, mascara on the lashes, beaming highlighter, and darkened brows for the glam picks.

About Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani's wedding

Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani's wedding will be a three-day affair from July 12 to July 14. The ceremonies will start on Friday, July 12, with the wedding function or the Shubh Vivah.