Radhika Merchant with Janhvi Kapoor and her girl gang has a blast during her pink-themed bridal shower. Pics inside

Radhika Merchant will soon marry Nita Ambani and Mukesh Ambani's son Anant Ambani. The couple's star-studded pre-wedding festivities from Jamnagar recently made headlines. Now, pictures from Radhika's intimate bridal shower with her girl gang are doing rounds on social media. The celebrations were also attended by Janhvi Kapoor. The actor reposted pictures from the pink-themed shower on her Instagram page, shared by Radhika Merchant and her friends. Scroll through to check them out and see what Janhvi and Radhika wore. Radhika Merchant poses with her friends, including Janhvi Kapoor, during her bridal shower. (Instagram)

Radhika Marchant's bridal shower: What Radhika and Janhvi Kapoor wore

Radhika Merchant took to Instagram stories to share a picture from her bridal shower featuring her girl gang and captioned the post, "Blessed with the best." The photo shows Radhika sitting with her friends and posing for the camera. Another picture from the bridal shower shows Janhvi and the other bridesmaids posing in pink-hued outfits to match the pink floral-themed shower decor. While her bridesmaids chose pink silk pyjama sets for the occasion, the bride-to-be Radhika stunned in an ivory-coloured loungewear set. They also wore embellished headbands to go with their outfits.

Radhika Merchant hangs out with Janhvi Kapoor and her girl gang. (Instagram)

Coming to Radhika's bridal shower outfits, the bride-to-be wore an ivory silk tank top and matching pyjama pants. She layered them with an ivory silk jacket featuring an open front, full-length sleeves, and fur-adorned cuffs. A dainty crown, embellished ballerina sandals, open locks and minimal glam rounded off her bridal shower look.

Meanwhile, Janvhi complemented Radhika and the other bridesmaids in a pink silk shirt featuring notch lapel collars, full-length sleeves, a relaxed fitting, fur-adorned cinched cuffs, front button closures, and drop shoulders. She styled the blouse with matching relaxed-fit pyjama pants, a pearl-adorned headband, dainty earrings, open locks, mauve lip shade, and minimal makeup.

Meanwhile, as per reports, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are set to tie the knot on July 12, 2024. The details of the wedding venue and the guest list are yet to be announced.