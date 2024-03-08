Radhika Merchant, Isha Ambani, Nita Ambani, Shloka Mehta look gorgeous in traditional attires for Reliance dinner

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani hosted another grand bash in Jamnagar, Gujarat. They threw a dinner party for the Reliance employees - after the three-day star-studded pre-wedding extravaganza - graced by the entire Ambani family, including soon-to-be marries Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani, Isha Ambani and her husband, Anand Piramal, and Akash Ambani with his wife, Shloka Ambani. The family wore traditional attire for the occasion. While Radhika wore a colour-contrasting lehenga set for the dinner party, Nita, Isha, and Shloka chose timeless drapes. Scroll down to read our detailed download on their ethnic looks. Radhika Merchant, Isha Ambani, Nita Ambani, and Shloka Mehta stun in traditional attires. (Instagram)

Radhika Merchant, Isha Ambani, Nita Ambani and Shloka Mehta

Radhika Merchant wore an Anuradha Vakil lehenga set for the Reliance dinner party adorned in gold taar and sequin kaarigari done in elephant and floral patterns. The ensemble comes in contrasting orange and pink shades. While the orange-hued blouse has a U-neckline, cropped hem, half-length sleeves, and scalloped borders, the pink lehenga skirt has a mid-rise waist, layered ghera, and heavily embroidered silhouette. A pleated dupatta layered like a Gujarati-style saree pallu completed the look. Heavy gold, jewellery pieces, minimal glam, and a messy hairdo rounded it off.

Meanwhile, Isha Ambani and Shloka Mehta chose traditional Bandhani sarees for the dinner bash. Isha draped herself in a light ombre pink and peach-coloured chiffon saree decked with broad embellished gold borders. She teamed the six yards with a diamond necklace, matching pink embroidered blouse, jhumkis, rings, and bracelets. Meanwhile, Shloka wore a Rimple and Harpreet Bandhani saree adorned with emerald and gold thread and sequin embroidery. She complemented the drape with a heavily embellished blouse, emerald jewels, and minimal glam.

Lastly, Nita Ambani looked as elegant as ever in a one-of-a-kind red-gold-silver Kanchipuram silk saree for the occasion. According to ANI, the handloom six yards came etched with the initials of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. She teamed the artisanal drape with a matching red blouse, a heavy necklace, matching Chandbalis decked with head ornaments, kadhas, and statement rings.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities were a grand affair. Many A-listers attended the grand three-day bash in Jamnagar, Gujarat, including Bill Gates, Mark Zuckerberg, Sundar Pichai, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Ivanka Trump, Shah Rukh Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Salman Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif, and many more. Additionally, singers such as Rihanna, Shreya Ghoshal, Arijit Singh and Diljit Dosanjh also performed.