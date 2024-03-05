Radhika Merchant's lehenga saree for Hastakshar ceremony: Designer Tarun Tahiliani reveals details about her final look

Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani celebrated their union in Jamnagar, Gujarat, with grand pre-wedding ceremonies attended by the most prominent names from entertainment, business and politics. The three-day festivities concluded with Radhika and Anant participating in the Hastakshar ritual - a prenup celebration officially marking the union of the couple and their commitment to each other. While Anant wore a sherwani for the affair, his bride-to-be Radhika chose a custom-designed Tarun Tahiliani lehenga saree that resembled a temple complex. The designer is now sharing intricate details about the ensemble. Scroll through to know more. Radhika Merchant wore a Tarun Tahiliani lehenga for the Hastakshar ceremony. (Instagram)

Tarun Tahiliani shares details about Radhika Merchant's rose gold lehenga saree

Tarun Tahiliani shared pictures of Radhika Merchant's Hastakshar ceremony custom couture lehenga saree, revealing that she was a dream bride to craft for. He also shared details that went into designing the pre-draped look for the bride-to-be in the caption of his post. According to the designer, Radhika's 'impeccable taste' immediately captivated him during their initial meeting. The lehenga saree resembled a 'sartorial temple complex' and aligned with the theme of the function 'valley of the gods' and Radhika's elegance. Additionally, 'intricately embroidered domes and structures in the delicate hues of peaches, corals, and sunset colours' adorned the ensemble.

The designer added that Radhika's lehenga is a “poetic ode to Indian heritage, as the pre-draped lehenga saree unfolds a tapestry of hand-painted miniature artistry, intricately woven with the delicate finesse of kasheedakari craftsmanship in opulent shades of silver and rose gold.”

He added, "The ethereal ensemble is further elevated by a blouse adorned with an exquisite dance of jaali and resham work, embodying timeless elegance. A hand-painted dupatta delicately drapes around her, narrating a story of tradition and modernity seamlessly intertwining. Completing the regal look is a panelled, scalloped rose gold tissue veil that gracefully envelopes her, casting an aura of sophistication and allure."

Sonam Kapoor's sister, Rhea Kapoor, styled Radhika in this custom-made ensemble. Meanwhile, celebrity favourite Dolly Jain draped the ensemble. Lastly, Radhika chose a diamond choker necklace, jhumkis, mang tika, haath phool, rings, minimal glam, and centre-parted half-up half-down tresses to round off her Hastakshar ceremony look.