The three-day pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are going on in full swing with Bollywood celebrities and CEOs from around the world putting the best sartorial feet forward and parents-to-be Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh could not stay behind as the duo rocked power couple goals at the ethnic party on Saturday night. The hot couple of Bollywood embraced a royal magnifique look that aced maximalism and the fashion enthusiast in us is smitten. Parents-to-be Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh rock power couple goals at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant ethnic party (Photo by Instagram/ekalakhani/deepikapadukone)

The pictures from the bash that are now flooding the Internet feature Deepika donning a backless golden blouse paired with a golden and silver colour lehenga that came with heavy embroidered work in the two royal colours plus black and was teamed with a radiant tissue dupatta to slay a contemporary Sabyasachi look of smoky colours with glints of gold and silver that carry the veneer of the timeless. Pulling back her silky tresses into a sleek long braid, Deepika accessorised her look with a pair of traditional long jhumkis and a special-stone-studded heavy choker.

Opting for a nude lipstick shade, Deepika amped the glam quotient with smokey eyes makeup but minimalist blush and contour. Striking dainty poses for the camera, the diva set the Internet on fire.

On the other hand, Ranveer looked dapper in a black velvet custom bandhgala from Indian couturier Gaurav Gupta, which featured huge phoenix print in striking blue and was teamed with a black kurta underneath and a pair of black trousers. Accessorising his look with a pair of brown-tinted sunglasses from Tifanny, Ranveer completed his attire with footwear from Saint Laurent.

While Deepika was draped by stylist and consultant Shaleena Nathani, Ranveer was styled by costume designer, stylist and wardrobe consultant Eka Lakhani. Deepika was recently seen in the aerial action thriller film Fighter opposite Hrithik Roshan that was helmed by Siddharth Anand and also starred Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover and Akshay Oberoi.

She will be next seen in the sci-fi action thriller film Kalki 2898 AD alongside Prabhas. Helmed by Nag Ashwin, the film also stars Amitabh Bachchan and will hit the theatres on May 9, 2024.

Ranveer will be seen reprising his role of Simmba in Rohit Shetty's cop drama Singham Again, which also stars Deepika, Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff and Kareena Kapoor. Ranveer will also headline Farhan Akhtar's Don 3, which will release in 2025.

Guests from all around the world are in Jamnagar, Gujarat, to attend the pre-wedding festivities of businessman Mukesh Ambani's youngest son, Anant Ambani, who is set to tie the knot with industrialist Viren Merchant's daughter, Radhika Merchant.