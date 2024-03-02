Radhika Merchant dazzles in rose gold Versace gown, Isha Ambani turns heads in pink 3D ensemble on day 1 of pre-wedding

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities kicked off with the event 'An Evening in Everland' on March 1 in Jamnagar, Gujarat. The first day of the grand ceremony was nothing short of a star-studded event with celebrities from all over the world gracing the occasion. Pictures of the bride-to-be, Radhika Merchant, have surfaced from last night and we just can't get over it. Her stunning look in an exquisite custom-made Vascase gown has set social media ablaze and is sure to be the talk of the fashion world for quite some time. Radhika Merchant dazzles in pink Versace gown, Isha Ambani stuns in 3D ensemble(Instagram)

Isha Ambani also caught the attention of fashion critics as she stunned in a floral pastel pink 3D gown. These eye-catching looks are sure to redefine wedding fashion trends and are definitely worth bookmarking. While we can't wait to see what fashion-forward looks we'll be seeing in the coming days, let's decode Radhika and Isha's jaw-dropping looks and take some fashion inspiration. (Also read: Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra, Sachin Tendulkar, Kareena Kapoor and others arrive in style at Jamnagar: Who wore what )

Radhika Merchant dazzles in rose gold Versace gown

Radhika Merchant's iconic look is all about elegance and allure as she dazzled in an exquisite bespoke Versace gown. Her ensemble comes in an enchanting soft shade of pink and features an off-the-shoulder neckline, bodycon fit and intricate sequin embellishments adorning the entire gown, adding a glam factor to her look. But what really elevates her whole appearance is the luxurious silhouette with pink satin bows wrapped around the waist, giving her attire an oomph factor and making it a total showstopper.

Radhika Merchant wore an outfit similar to Blake Lively's Met Gala dress.

The outfit was further intrigued by its striking resemblance to a gown worn by Hollywood actress Blake Lively at the 2022 Met Gala. While Blake's gown featured two shades of colour, Radhika's cocktail dress was a single bronze hue, mirroring the Met Museum's iconic staircase. Impeccably styled with open wavy curls, pink eye shadow and nude lips, Radhika's museum-worthy look became an instant sensation.

Isha Ambani stuns in pastel pink 3D gown

On the other hand, Isha Ambani's breathtaking look is sure to leave you in awe. For the grand festivities, she donned a mesmerising couture gown by Miss Sohee, embodying timeless grace and allure. The perfect blend of style and elegance, her outfit was all about florals, intricate detailing and exquisite silhouettes. Her awe-inspiring gown, a true masterpiece of artistry, featured intricate 3D embroidery with cherry blossoms and magnolia branches intertwined with majestic peacock motifs embellished with Swarovski crystals.

Accompanied by a sculptural shawl inspired by delicate petals, Isha's ensemble exuded opulence and sophistication, elevating her presence to regal heights. Captured against a backdrop of picturesque florals, Isha's enchanting fashion moment was shared on Instagram by celebrity stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania. As the creative mastermind behind Isha's bespoke couture look, Anaita seamlessly blended the charm of Isha's personality with a tribute to timeless elegance. Complementing her ethereal ensemble, Isha's minimal yet flawless hair and make-up, expertly crafted by Yianni Tsapatori and Tanvi Chemburkar respectively, added the perfect finishing touches to her look.