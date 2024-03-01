Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra, Sachin Tendulkar, Ananya, Kareena Kapoor and others arrive at Jamnagar: Who wore what

The pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are currently making headlines. The celebrations, taking place from March 1 to 3, are sure to be a star-studded affair with popular celebrities from all over the world arriving in Jamnagar, Gujrat. From global celebrities like Rihanna and Mark Zuckerberg to B-town stars like Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji and many more arrived on Thursday. Friday morning was no exception as Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra, Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Pandey, Mira Rajput, Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia D'Souza, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Disha Patani, Sachin Tendulkar and many others made their arrival. Let's take a look at who wore what and get some fashion inspiration. (Also read: Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Rani Mukerji, Orry and others arrive for Anant Ambani's pre-wedding bash: Who wore what) From Kiara Advani to Sachin Tendulkar, celebs arrive at Jamnagar: Who wore what(HT Photo/VarinderChawla)

Celebrities Arrive in Jamnagar Sporting Stylish Casual Looks

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra, one of B-town's most popular couples, arrived hand in hand in stylish casual outfits. Kiara kept her look effortlessly stylish as she donned a monochromatic look with a beige round neckline top with cropped hemline. Paired with matching trousers with a slit at the hem, she looked chic. She completed her look with minimal make-up, loose hair, transparent heels, stylish black framed sunglasses and a white handbag. On the other hand, Sidharth wore a mustard yellow t-shirt and white cargo pants. Styled with a pair of stylish sport shoes and black aviator sunglasses, he looked dapper.

Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha Kapoor made style statements as she arrived in Jamnagar donning a stylish casual look, proving that minimalism is the most fashionable trend. The gorgeous diva sported a white, full-sleeved, well-fitted top and paired it with an oversized beige trouser to add flair. With a no make-up look, open hair, white sneakers and a shoulder bag, she completed her effortlessly stylish look and left her fans swooning.

Ananya Pandey

Next on the list of attendees is Ananya Pandey, who is known for hitting fashion targets like a pro. This time was no exception as the diva arrived in Jamnagar in a coordinated ensemble featuring a beige waistcoat paired with matching well-fitted trousers. With a sun-kissed make-up look, open mid-swept locks, chunky flats and a Christian Dior statement handbag, she looked like a wow.

Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan arrived in Jamnagar looking ravishing and stylish in a top and denim look. The glamorous diva is a total fashionista and knows how to pull off any look to perfection. Her cool and comfortable look featured a white crop top and stylish cropped denim trousers with a tie-on belt at the waist. She styled her edgy look with a trendy white sling bag, white crocs and a pair of black sunglasses. With minimal make-up and her hair left loose on the middle parting, she finished off her look.

Sachin Tendulkar, Anjali Tendulkar and Sara Tendulkar

Sachin Tendulkar arrived in Jamnagar with his wife Anjali Tendulkar and daughter Sara Tendulkar. The popular cricketer wore a printed black shirt, grey jeans, black sneakers and a pair of brown tinted sunglasses. On the other hand, his beautiful wife Anjali looked elegant in a light blue shirt, matching trousers, chunky heels and a pair of grey sunglasses. Sara looked stylish in an all-black look featuring a full-sleeved top with a zip at the neckline. Teamed with black flared trousers, black flats and a beige handbag, she completed her stunning look.