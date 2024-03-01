Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Rani Mukerji, Orry and others arrive for Anant Ambani's pre-wedding bash: Who wore what

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's extravagant pre-wedding celebrations are currently the talk of the town, taking place in Jamnagar, Gujarat from March 1 to 3. Thursday witnessed a star-studded lineup with popular celebrities including global pop star Rihanna, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Bollywood icons Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Rani Mukerji, as well as Orry, Janhvi Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Manushi Chillar, and several others arriving in Jamnagar. While some made fashion statements in chic casuals, others kept it simple in understated formals. While we wait for the lavish festivities to begin, let's take a look at who wore what and get some style inspiration. (Also read: Rihanna rocks a stylish bodysuit and trendy cargo pants as she arrives in Jamnagar for Anant Ambani's pre-wedding bash ) Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and others arrive in Jamnagar: Who wore what(HT Photo/VarinderChawla)

Celebrities Arrive in Jamnagar in Stylish Ensembles

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh

Soon-to-be parents Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh arrived in matching ensembles. Deepika looked classy yet stylish in a white loose-fit maxi dress. She paired it with an oversized knitted sweater that comes with a buttoned bodice and V-neck. She folded the sleeves to the elbow and completed her look with white pointy flats, a wristwatch and a pair of black sunglasses. With minimal make-up and her luscious locks tied up in a bun, she rounded off her look. On the other hand, her handsome husband Ranveer Singh wore a white sweatshirt and a pair of well-fitted jeans. Styled with white trainers, a pendant necklace, a white cap and sunglasses, he looked dapper.

Rani Mukerji

Rani Mukerji added a touch of glamour as the diva arrived in Jamnagar. Looking chic and exuding boss babe vibes, she turned heads with her incredible fashion sense. The actress wore a blue denim waistcoat, light brown bell-bottom trousers and an oversized plaid blazer that added a touch of extra style. She accessorised her stunning look with a pair of diamond stud earrings, red-rimmed glasses, a black chic wristwatch, brown boots and a stylish handbag. She finished off her look with nude lipstick, blushed cheeks, mascara-covered lashes and loose hair.

Orry

Internet sensation Orry arrived in Jamnagar wearing his statement 'I am a Liver' T-shirt. Whenever he steps out, he makes sure to grab the limelight with his quick style choices and this time was no exception. Orry wore a dark green T-shirt with the 'Orry' graphic printed on it, which he paired with a pair of matching, loose-fitting denim jeans. His accessories included a stylish pair of black and white sneakers, a funky chain necklace and black hoop earrings.

Mark Zuckerberg

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and his wife Priscilla Chan arrived in Jamnagar in casual outfits. Mark kept his look cool and simple in a basic grey t-shirt and black denim trousers. Styled with a pair of stylish trainers and black sunglasses, he looked classy. On the other hand, his wife Priscilla Chan wore a black t-shirt and brown trousers, she added a printed bright pink dupatta around her neck to add an Indian touch to her look. They were welcomed by folk musicians with garlands around their necks.