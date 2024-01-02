close_game
News / Lifestyle / Fashion / Aryan Khan and Disha Patani hang out with Orry for New Year 2024 party. Check out what Aryan and Disha wore inside

Aryan Khan and Disha Patani hang out with Orry for New Year 2024 party. Check out what Aryan and Disha wore inside

Krishna Priya Pallavi, New Delhi
Jan 02, 2024

Orry shared pictures from the New Year party featuring Disha Patani and Aryan Khan. Check out what they wore for the occasion inside.

Orhan Awatramani, aka Orry, took to Instagram last night to share pictures from his New Year 2024 celebrations with netizens on social media. Orry partied with his friends in Mumbai, and the guest list included Disha Patani, Aryan Khan, Tania Shroff, and others. The photos show Orry striking his signature pose with his gang. We especially liked Disha's ensemble for the bash. Scroll down to check out what Aryan and Disha wore to welcome 2024.

Aryan Khan and Disha Patani pose with Orry during a New Year party.
Aryan Khan and Disha Patani pose with Orry during a New Year party. (Instagram)

Orry parties with Disha Patani and Aryan Khan

Orhan Awatramani aka Orry's pictures from the New Year bash featuring Disha Patani and Aryan Khan, show the two stars serving sartorial prowess in stylish party-ready looks. While Orry wore a tank top and acid-washed black denim jeans for the New Year party, Aryan served a dapper statement in a denim jacket, shirt and cargo pants and Disha chose a colour-coordinated bra top and skirt set. Read our download on Aryan and Disha's look inside.

Disha Patani with Orry aka Orhan Awatramani.
Disha Patani with Orry aka Orhan Awatramani. (Instagram)

Coming to Disha's ensemble for the occasion, she chose a hot pink-coloured skirt and bralette set. While the sleeveless bralette has broad shoulder straps, a plunging U neckline, a cropped midriff-baring hem, a fitted bust and a ribbed design, the skirt also has vertical ribbed details, a high-rise waist and a bodycon silhouette accentuating her frame. Lastly, she chose open wavy locks, winged eyeliner, feathered brows, caramel lip shade, rouge on the cheeks, mascara on the lashes, and a dewy base for the styling.

Aryan Khan with Orry aka Orhan Awatramani.
Aryan Khan with Orry aka Orhan Awatramani. (Instagram)

Meanwhile, Aryan Khan attended the New Year party in a black crew neck T-shirt from his streetwear label D'YAVOL X. It features a distressed design and a relaxed fit. He teamed the outfit with camo print cargo pants and a light-blue-coloured acid-washed denim jacket with folded full-length sleeves and an open front. Rings, a thread bracelet, a side-parted hairdo, and a trimmed beard gave his look a finishing touch.

January 02, 2024
