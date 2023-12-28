Disha Patani's poolside pics in blue bikini and floral sarong sets the temperatures soaring, Mouni Roy hearts it

Disha Patani is spending this festive season surrounded by her friends. After enjoying a beach vacation with her BFF Mouni Roy, Disha recently shared a glimpse of her poolside outing with Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna Shroff. Disha posted sunkissed pictures of herself chilling by the pool in a bikini and a floral sarong. The post got comments from Disha's followers, including Mouni Roy who posted eye-heart emojis. Check out the actor's pictures inside. Disha Patani posts poolside pictures in a blue bikini and a floral sarong. (Instagram)

Disha Patani's sunkissed poolside pics

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Disha Patani posted her picture on Instagram with a flower emoji as the caption. The actor wore a light blue-coloured bikini set for the poolside photoshoot. While Disha's bikini top features halter spaghetti straps, a tie detail on the back, a plunging neckline, a bow on the front, and a gathered design, the triangle bikini bottoms feature high-leg cut-outs and ties on the sides. She styled the bikini set with a matching see-through bikini sarong. It comes with multi-coloured floral embroidery, tie detail on the side, a mini hem length, and a slit exposing the thigh.

Disha styled the ensemble with minimal accessories, including dainty gold bracelets, a blue-gem-adorned band, and a sleek chain with a cross-embellished pendant. Lastly, she chose fathered brows, glossy lips, and blushed dewy skin for the no-makeup look. Centre-parted open tresses with soft waves gave the finishing touch to Disha's poolside attire.

Meanwhile, Disha has also been sharing snippets from her vacation in Thailand with Mouni Roy. Recently, she posted a reel featuring memorable moments she spent with Mouni during their holiday, including stunning sunsets, chilling on the beach, fire shows, scooter and tuk-tuk rides, and more. "I've been happy [heart emoji] @imouniroy thank you," Disha captioned the post.

On the work front, Disha Patani is gearing up to star in the action-thriller film Yodha, starring Sidharth Malhotra and Raashii Khanna. She also has Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 AD, featuring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Amitabh Bachchan in pivotal roles.