Loved Triptii Dimri's red gown she wore to hang out with Orry at an award show? Her dress costs...

Triptii Dimri walked the red carpet at the Elle India Graduates 2023 award in Mumbai recently. The Animal actor won the fashion award for Sartorial Star at the star-studded event, attended by the likes of Ali Fazal, Ishaan Khatter, Richa Chadha, Alaya F, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Sanjana Sanghi, among others. Triptii also hung out with Orry (Orhan Awatramani) at the event, who shared pictures with her and captioned it, "Just me and the most beautiful women of the moment." The Qala actor wore a red gown for the occasion. Scroll down to know all the details of her look and find its price. Triptii Dimri wore a red gown to an award show. (Instagram)

Triptii Dimri wears a red gown for an event

Triptii Dimri took to Instagram recently to share pictures of her glamorous look from the event with a red heart emoji as the caption. The post shows the Qala actor wearing a red gown from the shelves of the clothing label Cinq à Sept. It is a perfect pick for your Christmas fashion mood board, as the look will add the perfect amount of festive cheer to your look. You can wear this to attend a Christmas party, a dinner date with your beau, or an outing with your girlfriends. Check out the dress's price below.

What is the price of Triptii Dimri's dress?

Triptii's Cinq à Sept dress is called the Adele Gown and comes in a striking cranberry red shade. Adding it to your closet will cost you ₹57,812 (USD 695).

The price of the dress Triptii Dimri wore for the event. (cinqasept.nyc)

Coming to the design elements, Triptii's ensemble features cami straps, a plunging V neckline highlighting her decolletage, a back slit, a floor-length hem, a figure-sculpting silhouette draping Triptii's frame, and a bow adornment on the front embellished with shimmering rhinestones.

Triptii accessorised the ensemble with high heels, dainty rings, and silver hoop earrings. On-fleek darkened brows, subtle smoky eyes, winged eyeliner, mascara on the lashes, highlighter on the contours, shimmery mauve lip shade, rouge on the cheekbones, and side-parted open wavy locks rounded off the glam picks.