Ananya Pandey attends Rakul Preet-Jackky Bhagnani's wedding in stunning Arpita Mehta embroidered saree worth 1.70 lakh

Ananya Pandey attended the wedding of Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani in Goa on Wednesday. Their glamorous ceremony was a star-studded affair with popular Bollywood celebrities like Bhumi Pednekar, Shahid Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, Esha Deol, Ayushmann Khurrana, Tahira Kashyap and many others gracing the occasion. Talking about Ananya, she is a total fashionista and always manages to set style benchmarks with her Gen Z-approved looks. Her glamorous wedding look was no exception as she got draped in a six-yards of grace. Ananya Pandey's glamorous saree look at Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani's wedding in Goa(Instagram/@ananyapanday)

Looking like an ethereal princess, the diva stunned in a golden saree, exuding glamour and chic vibes. With her incredible fashion sense and unbelievable beauty, she is making her fans swoon while we are unable to look away. Let's decode her stunning look and get some fashion inspiration. (Also read: Ananya Panday looks divine in a corset top and bodycon skirt at Lakmé event; see how she styled the all-black look )

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Ananya Pandey looks glamorous in stunning saree

On Wednesday, Ananya gave her fans a sweet surprise as the actress took to Instagram and uploaded a series of glamorous pictures accompanied by the caption "feeling the sun, under the moon, surrounded by love". In the post, the actress is seen wearing a stunning nude shimmer saree, which features an exquisite sheer fabric embroidered all over with intricate golden hand embroidery, while the borders are decorated heavily with golden sequin detailing. The bottom of her saree had a three-tiered frill embellishment which added to the oomph factor. She draped the saree elegantly and let the pallu fall beautifully from her shoulders.

She paired her saree with a golden bralette-style blouse that was embellished with exquisite golden embroidery and sequins adding to the allure. If you loved Ananya's saree and are wondering how much it costs, don't worry, we've got your back. Her saree is from the shelves of ace fashion designer Arpita Mehta and adding it to your wardrobe will cost you a whopping ₹1.70 lakh.

Ananya Pandey's saree is from the brand Arpita Mehta and costs ₹170, 500 lakh.(shopkynah.com)

She kept her accessories minimal, styling her look with a pair of statement Kundan earrings, a diamond bracelet adorning her wrist and a pair of golden heels. Her glam makeup included shimmering eyeshadow, mascara-curled lashes, winged eyeliner, darkened brows, blushed cheeks, luminous highlighter, dewy foundation and a shade of nude lipstick. Her luscious locks were left loose to complete her glamorous look.