Ananya Panday looks divine in a corset top and bodycon skirt at Lakmé event; see how she styled the all-black look

Ananya Panday has once again captured the spotlight. The Bollywood actor is the brand ambassador for the all-new Lakmé Glycolic Illuminate Collection. She got roped in as the Indian cosmetic brand's ambassador in 2022, and this new role adds a fresh chapter to her illustrious fashion and beauty journey. At the event, the paparazzi clicked Ananya dressed in an all-black ensemble. She looked divine in the elegant look. Scroll down to see what she wore and read our complete download on her fit. Ananya Panday attends a Lakmé event in an all-black ensemble. (Instagram)

Ananya Panday attends the Lakmé event in a black corset top and skirt

Several fan and paparazzi pages shared Ananya Panday's videos and pictures from the Lakmé event launching the label's all-new Glycolic Illuminate Collection. The snippets show Ananya in a strapless corset blouse and a bodycon skirt. It is the perfect sartorial pick for date nights with your beau or a night out with your girlfriends. You can also give the ensemble a cocktail night spin during the wedding season. Meanwhile, Ananya chose to glam up the look by leaving her locks open, but you can tie it up in a messy top knot to add definition.

Ananya's black corset blouse has a strapless silhouette and features shimmering black sequin embellishments on the neck and sleeve, a plunging sweetheart neckline, boning to give structure, an asymmetrical hem, and a figure-hugging silhouette. She teamed the top with a matching high-waisted skirt featuring a body-skimming design, side slit, and a floor-length hem.

Ananya accessorised the ensemble with minimal yet striking jewels, including black strappy heels, rings, and a choker necklace. Lastly, she chose feathered brows, mascara on the lashes, muted mauve eye shadow, blush on the cheekbones, a dewy base, beaming highlighter, and glossy mauve lip shade for the glam picks. Centre-parted open locks with soft waves gave her ensemble a finishing touch.

Meanwhile, Ananya Panday was last seen in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, a coming-of-age drama, helmed by Arjun Varain Singh. It also starred Adarsh Gourav and Siddhant Chaturvedi.