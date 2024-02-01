Ananya Panday looks divine in a corset top and bodycon skirt at Lakmé event; see how she styled the all-black look
Ananya Panday attended a Lakmé event as the brand ambassador, looking divine in an all-black look. She wore a corset top and bodycon skirt.
Ananya Panday has once again captured the spotlight. The Bollywood actor is the brand ambassador for the all-new Lakmé Glycolic Illuminate Collection. She got roped in as the Indian cosmetic brand's ambassador in 2022, and this new role adds a fresh chapter to her illustrious fashion and beauty journey. At the event, the paparazzi clicked Ananya dressed in an all-black ensemble. She looked divine in the elegant look. Scroll down to see what she wore and read our complete download on her fit.
Ananya Panday attends the Lakmé event in a black corset top and skirt
Several fan and paparazzi pages shared Ananya Panday's videos and pictures from the Lakmé event launching the label's all-new Glycolic Illuminate Collection. The snippets show Ananya in a strapless corset blouse and a bodycon skirt. It is the perfect sartorial pick for date nights with your beau or a night out with your girlfriends. You can also give the ensemble a cocktail night spin during the wedding season. Meanwhile, Ananya chose to glam up the look by leaving her locks open, but you can tie it up in a messy top knot to add definition.
Ananya's black corset blouse has a strapless silhouette and features shimmering black sequin embellishments on the neck and sleeve, a plunging sweetheart neckline, boning to give structure, an asymmetrical hem, and a figure-hugging silhouette. She teamed the top with a matching high-waisted skirt featuring a body-skimming design, side slit, and a floor-length hem.
Ananya accessorised the ensemble with minimal yet striking jewels, including black strappy heels, rings, and a choker necklace. Lastly, she chose feathered brows, mascara on the lashes, muted mauve eye shadow, blush on the cheekbones, a dewy base, beaming highlighter, and glossy mauve lip shade for the glam picks. Centre-parted open locks with soft waves gave her ensemble a finishing touch.
Meanwhile, Ananya Panday was last seen in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, a coming-of-age drama, helmed by Arjun Varain Singh. It also starred Adarsh Gourav and Siddhant Chaturvedi.